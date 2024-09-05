Foster + Partners Reveals Details of the Euro American Innovation City in Hangzhou, China

Save this picture! Euro American Innovation City. Image © Foster + Partners

Situated in Hangzhou's Central Business District, the Euro American Innovation City is a mixed-use development designed by Foster+Partners to become a dynamic addition to the city. The 346,450 square-meter project includes two 200-meter-high office towers and four high-rise apartment buildings, complemented by a public plaza, an IT incubator, and a retail mall on the lower levels. Construction is currently progressing in phases, with the first phase nearing completion next month and the second set to finish by year-end, while the entire project aims for completion in September 2025.

The master plan is defined by the image of the six towers, positioned and designed to optimize solar access and natural ventilation. The office towers, each rising to 200 meters and located near the Qiantang River, are envisioned as a ‘gateway’ to the complex and are expected to attract international technology companies.

Adjacent to Li’er Road, the south-facing apartment buildings feature stepped massing to maximize light penetration. These buildings are designed to facilitate cross ventilation and increase natural light levels, with distinctive rounded edges that set them apart from the office towers. In addition to the residential units, the towers offer a range of connected amenities, including a club, gym, nursery, and pool.

At the heart of the development is a landscaped central public plaza, serving as a gathering space for workers, residents, and the public. This space provides a natural backdrop for social and community events. Additionally, the IT incubator is located on the north side of the plaza, strategically positioned to attract emerging technology start-ups. A continuous podium connects the buildings through a series of retail and public amenities.

