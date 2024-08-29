Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Construction Progress of Central Bank of Iraq Skyscraper in Baghdad

Save this picture! Central Bank of Iraq Render. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) headquarters, designed by the UK-based Zaha Hadid Architects, is a new landmark on the banks of the Tigris River in Baghdad. Now the tallest building in the city, the 170-meter-tall skyscraper aims to echo the values of the institution: solidity, stability, and sustainability. Blending innovation with the rich heritage of Baghdad, her birthplace, Zaha Hadid’s vision for the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters stands as a tribute to the city's enduring legacy.

+ 9

The skyscraper, nearing completion, features a distinctive twisting exoskeleton frame that defines its silhouette. The building's structure is composed of reinforced concrete with a narrow base that widens at the middle before tapering toward the top, optimizing both its aesthetic and functional aspects. Set back from the river, the tower sits atop a large podium that occupies an entire city block, integrating the building into its urban context.

The façade is framed by a dynamic outer skeleton that features rippling patterns of open and closed elements, designed to mimic the way light reflects off the waves of the adjacent Tigris River. This exterior also serves a practical purpose by shading the glazing and creating a variety of light and shade within the interior spaces. The tower’s grand atrium draws natural light deep into the building, opening the interior towards the river and providing expansive views across the city from its wider middle levels.

The podium at the base of the building mirrors the dynamic design of the tower, with a series of landscaped terraces and gardens that connect the structure to its surroundings. These terraces gradually scale the building down, creating a seamless transition between the headquarters and the neighboring areas, while also managing access to the bank. The vertical layers of the exoskeleton extend into the podium, reinforcing the architectural coherence of the design and anchoring the building within its environment.

Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, and Patrick Schumacher, the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters was commissioned in 2010. Although still under construction, the tower has already become the tallest building in Baghdad and the second tallest in Iraq, with a total internal floor area of 90,000 square meters. Additionally, the tower is designed to stand as a symbol for the future of the country and its upcoming aspirations.

In other similar news, Zaha Hadid Architects recently embarked on a new project to build Africa’s largest airport in Abusera, Adis Ababa, Ethiopia. Additionally, the studio was recently chosen to design ‘Discovery City’ in Johor, Malaysia, expected to be a visionary 582-acre mixed-use precinct within the expansive Ibrahim Technoloplis. Finally, Zaha Hadid Architects’ new Ülemiste Passenger Terminal in Estonia is currently under construction.