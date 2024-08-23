Zaha Hadid Architects to Design Discovery City in Johor, Malaysia

Save this picture! © Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) | Discovery City

Following a competition, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), in collaboration with JLand Group Sdn Bhd (JLG), have been chosen to design Discovery City in Johor, Malaysia. The disctrict is expected to be to be a visionary 582-acre mixed-use precinct within the expansive Ibrahim Technoloplis in Johor. As ZHA’s inaugural project in Malaysia, Discovery City aims to boast a blend of innovative design and sustainability, blending with the region’s landscapes.

Zaha Hadid Architects will lead the design of Discovery City, including the cultural center, which will serve as the focal point of the masterplan and represent ZHA's first completed building in Malaysia. The architectural vision for Discovery City aims to emphasize a deep connection with Johor's natural environment, in line with IBTEC's overarching goal of fostering a circular city where innovation and sustainability thrive. ZHA's approach will prioritize ecological sustainability, integrating smart city technologies, and minimizing environmental impact. The masterplan plans to showcase advanced design and construction methods, utilizing locally sourced and recycled materials, renewable energy generation, and rainwater harvesting to significantly reduce energy and water consumption.

Local expertise is integral to the project, with HIJJAS Architects and Planners serving as the Local Project Architect and AJM-Planning and Urban Design Group Sdn Bhd (APUDG) as the local master planner and Principal Submitting Person (PSP) for the Development Order plan of Discovery City. Set within the larger IBTEC, Discovery City aims to become an environmentally conscious urban development, highlighting the concepts of a circular economy. In fact, IBTEC is strategically designed as a circular city, promoting sustainable growth in southern Malaysia.

Discovery City will be our first project within Malaysia’s architectural landscape and we are honoured to be awarded this opportunity to explore how architecture can enhance its natural context, creating a synergy between the built and natural environments. With our maiden project in Malaysia, we are committed to crafting an extraordinary development that will both inspire and respect its setting. —Gianluca Racana, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects.

Discovery City is designed to meet both local and international environmental standards, including the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation’s Low Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF) and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. This commitment underscores IBTEC's dedication to setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban development in Malaysia. The detailed design of Discovery City is expected to be unveiled in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development and setting the stage for a new era of sustainable urbanism in Malaysia.

In other similar news, ZHA has recently started construction on the new terminal in Tallinn, Estonia, serving as a multi-modal transport hub for local and international travelers. Similarly, construction has just reached the roof level in Zaha Hadid Architect’s development above Hong Kong High-Speed Rail West Kowloon Terminus. Finally, the studio has recently been shortlisted for their proposal for the 2nd Sejong Cultural Center, embedded within the park’s natural landscapes.