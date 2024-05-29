  1. ArchDaily
The Hainan Science Museum, designed by Ma Yansong / MAD Architects, is progressing through its construction phases. The project began its design phase in 2020, broke ground in November 2021, and completed its main structure in June 2023. The museum, located on the west coast of Haikou City in Hainan Province, aims to be a landmark that integrates modern architecture with natural surroundings, promoting the convergence of technology and nature. The museum is expected to finish its curtain wall and landscaping by June this year and open for visitors in 2025.

MAD Architects Reveals Latest Construction Updates for the Hainan Science Museum in China - Image 2 of 26MAD Architects Reveals Latest Construction Updates for the Hainan Science Museum in China - Image 3 of 26MAD Architects Reveals Latest Construction Updates for the Hainan Science Museum in China - Image 4 of 26MAD Architects Reveals Latest Construction Updates for the Hainan Science Museum in China - Image 5 of 26MAD Architects Reveals Latest Construction Updates for the Hainan Science Museum in China - More Images+ 21

The Hainan Science Museum - construction progress. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

The new cultural venue is situated in a new district of the Free-Trade Port in Haikou City, China, an area characterized by existing wetlands and new developments, including a school and a connecting highway. MAD Architects' design seeks to harmonize with the local conditions by introducing accessible gardens that expand the natural wetlands.

The Hainan Science Museum - rendering. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Occupying a 40,000-square-meter site with a total construction area of 46,000 square meters, the Hainan Science Museum features a biomorphic form with fluid, soft shapes, resembling an "updraft." This design concept mimics the upward movement of warm air, achieved through a curtain wall composed of 843 pieces of Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP). The panels are designed for Hainan's tropical climate, incorporating open seams and water-guiding grooves for effective drainage, ensuring the building's functionality and durability in a humid environment.

The museum's design optimizes space and materials, with its core, floor plates and main structure directly connected to the curved façade. The six-story building includes five above-ground floors and one underground level, featuring a naturally illuminated ramp that ascends like a twisting DNA strand. The functional layout defined dedicated areas for different age groups, with young children having designated spaces on the second and third floor, while older kids and adults start their visit on the sixth floor, descending through the exhibition spaces. Sunken plazas and wetlands surround the building, introducing a natural element that serves as an interactive public space and an opportunity for learning and relaxation.

The Hainan Science Museum - construction progress. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

A science museum is about education and imagining the future; we want nature to be part of that vision as well. - Ma Yansong

The Hainan Science Museum - construction progress. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects
The Hainan Science Museum - rendering. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

On a similar note, MAD Architects have recently unveiled their design for the Cloud 9 Sports Center, a 6,000-square-meter athletic complex in the city of Shijiazhuang, China, featuring a fluid exterior that aims to better connect it to the surrounding park. Additionally, the internationally recognized office has recently completed the Jiaxing Train Station, their first transportation infrastructure project.

The Hainan Science Museum - rendering. Image Courtesy of MAD Architects

Project Credits

  • Principal Partners: Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano
    Associate Partners: Fu Changrui, Kin Li, Tiffany Dahlen
  • Design Team: Wang Yiding, Dayie Wu, Yin Jianfeng, Sun Feifei, Reem Mosleh, Pan Siyi, Alan Rodríguez Carrillo, Anri Gyuloyan, Chen Yi Wen, Rozita Kashirtseva, Wu Qiaoling, Zheng Chengwen, Feng Yingying, Zhu Yuhao, Edgar Navarrete, Yang Xuebing
  • Client: Haikou Association for Science and Technology
  • Project Management: Haikou Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
  • Architectural Design: MAD Architects
  • Executive Architect: CCDI
  • Facade Consultant: RFR Shanghai
  • Landscape Consultant: EADG
  • Interior Design: MAD Architects, CCDI
  • Lighting Consultant: Ning Field Lighting Design Corp., Ltd.
  • Signage Consultant: CCDI
  • Exhibition Consultant: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd
  • Aerial Photography: China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd

