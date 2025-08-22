Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval

AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval

Save

Oxford United Football Club's planning application for a new all-electric football stadium has been approved by Cherwell District Council. The scheme was developed by a team that includes AFL Architects, Mott Macdonald engineering services, Fabrik landscape design, and Ridge and Partners built environment consultants. Designed for a capacity of 16,000 spectators, the master plan also proposes a 1,000-person events space, a 180-bed hotel, a restaurant, a health and wellbeing centre, and a new public plaza with gardens.

AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 2 of 6AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 3 of 6AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 4 of 6AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 5 of 6AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - More Images+ 1

The stadium will occupy a five-hectare (12-acre) site in the Triangle area, located 6 km north of Oxford, adjacent to Oxford Parkway railway station and Kidlington Roundabout. The proximity to public transport is intended to support sustainable travel to and from the ground. To reinforce this, the plans include new pedestrian and cycle routes linking to neighbouring communities and transport hubs, enhanced rail and bus connections, and Park and Ride integration with dedicated shuttle services. The scheme also designates space for nearly 450 cycle parking spots.

Save this picture!
AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 4 of 6
Oxford United Football Club electric football stadium project. Render . Image © AFL Architects
Save this picture!
AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 3 of 6
Oxford United Football Club electric football stadium project. Render . Image © AFL Architects

The new stadium would increase Oxford United's capacity by 3,500 seats and is expected to function as both a sporting and community facility. The proposed events space would be Oxfordshire's largest purpose-built venue of its kind, accommodating international events while activating the site outside matchdays. Flexible, purpose-built facilities are also planned for the club's charity, Oxford United in the Community, to expand programmes in education, health, and inclusion. Environmental measures within the master plan include tree planting, green roofs, beehives, ponds, rain gardens, and wildflower meadows.

Related Article

The Future of Energy: Can Buildings Become Reservoirs of Power?

To achieve its all-electric operation, the stadium will incorporate 3,500 sq m of roof-mounted photovoltaic panels, designed to reduce demand on the national grid during peak matchday use. An air-source heat pump and energy-efficient building fabric are intended to eliminate the use of carbon-based fuels and lower CO2 emissions compared with conventional gas systems. Structural and architectural choices also contribute to sustainability: the stadium's bowl features a steeper rake and a diagonally sloping roofline, concentrating hospitality and hotel functions in the West and North, while tapering to the South East to integrate with existing woodland and frame key approach routes. Lean structural frames and a timber roof aim to further reduce embodied carbon.

Save this picture!
AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 2 of 6
Oxford United Football Club electric football stadium project. Render . Image © AFL Architects
Save this picture!
AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval - Image 5 of 6
Oxford United Football Club electric football stadium project. Render . Image © AFL Architects

In related developments, Populous recently revealed a redevelopment master plan for Lisbon's Estádio da Luz and earlier this year unveiled designs for Germany's first climate-neutral event arena in Munich. CHYBIK + KRISTOF are also nearing completion of a multipurpose arena in Jihlava, Czech Republic. At the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, the Netherlands Pavilion has addressed sport as an architectural system that structures spaces, bodies, and behaviour, including a reimagining of the sports bar through a queer lens.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Antonia Piñeiro
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "AFL Architects’ All-Electric Stadium in Oxford Receives Planning Approval" 22 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033361/afl-architects-all-electric-stadium-in-oxford-receives-planning-approval> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags