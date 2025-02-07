Populous Designs New Wrexham AFC Stadium Kop Stand with Signature Brickwork Pattern

Save this picture! Wrexham Stadium Kop Stand - Facade. Image Courtesy of Populous

The term "Kop," traditionally referring to the summit of a hill or peak, reflects the origins of passionate fan gatherings in football stadiums. In the UK, a "Kop Stand" specifically designates a typically single-tiered stand situated at the goal end of a stadium, renowned for housing the loudest and most dedicated supporters of a football club. Sports and entertainment-focused architecture office Populous has just released the design of the new Kop Stand for Wrexham AFC's stadium. The proposal pays homage to Wrexham's architectural character by incorporating a brick façade pattern that mirrors the city's traditional building styles.

+ 1

This new sports facility is part of the Wrexham Gateway master plan, a cross-sector project aimed at regenerating an area of the city. The design of the new 5,500-seat structure builds upon the STōK Cae Ras stadium's existing infrastructure, incorporating secure stands, hospitality, and accessible seating, as well as an optimized roof design intended to amplify the sound of spectators toward the pitch. The Populous-designed stand is meant to reflect the role the football club can play in the rejuvenation and redevelopment of the city, becoming a local attraction on both matchdays and non-matchdays.

The design incorporates an external brick facade set against the glass wall surrounding key areas at the rear of the stand. It is a contemporary interpretation of the Flemish bond brickwork that characterizes the traditional buildings of Wrexham, nicknamed "Terracottapolis." The pattern of the bricks creates texture on the facade with a lattice effect, forming a semi-permeable structure. The color and texture of the brick also echo the historic Ruabon Red Brick, enhancing the building's distinctive and eye-catching identity.

The striking form and profile of the stand facade uses Ruabon-style red brick with dynamic textures and modern interpretation. The angled planes and carved form of the brick façade echo the strata of coal and slate seams that represent the industrial heritage of the local area, with the feeling that they have emerged organically from the ground they stand on. A contemporary approach to the brick detailing enables layers of transparency through the brickwork that dissolve the boundary between the stand and the public plaza outside. This allows visibility into and out of the stand, responding to the club's role as an open and integral part of its local community. - Declan Sharkey, Global Director and Senior Principal at Populous

In addition to its iconic qualities, the new Kop Stand aims to be compliant with UEFA Category 4 stadium requirements while also incorporating technical specifications that would enable it to host international matches, including the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2026. The rear of the stand faces a public plaza that is designed to become a community space and gathering area for fans on match days. The complex is also adjacent to the premises of Wrexham University, an institution collaborating with the club and the architectural firm on the project in recognition of the community role of a sports club.

In the United Kingdom, stadiums have become significant architectural landmarks and dynamic components of the urban fabric. The importance of this program is further highlighted through the involvement of internationally recognized architecture offices in the design of new stadiums and the restoration and adaptation of existing ones. Recently, Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled plans for the first all-timber football stadium in Stroud, UK, advancing the use of new building technologies and materials in this evolving architectural typology. Meanwhile, Foster + Partners will lead the master plan for the revitalization of the Old Trafford Stadium district, promising a broader transformation of the area beyond the football ground itself.