Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2022 Building of the Year Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our 13th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers, with over 110,000 votes, have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists, representing the best architecture published on ArchDaily. With finalists from five continents, this award developed in partnership with Dornbracht demonstrates that the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to.
Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 75 projects to just 15 winners, the best of each category.
The 2022 Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.
Best Applied Products
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects
La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes
New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates
RCC Headquarters / Foster + Partners
Humboldt Forum / Franco Stella
Commercial Architecture
Dolce & Gabbana Store Seoul / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Shaoxing Rice Wine Town Reception Room / gad
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai
Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / AS Co. + Peter Marino Architect
Miyashita Park / Nikken Sekkei
Cultural Architecture
Chapel of Sound / OPEN Architecture
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Ice Cubes Cultural Tourist Center / Zone of Utopia + Mathieu Forest Architecte
La Bourse de Commerce / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates + NeM Architectes + Pierre-Antoine Gatier
MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron
Educational Architecture
INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Thapar University Learning Laboratory / Mccullough Mulvin Architects + Designplus Associates Services
Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology / junya ishigami + associates
Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa
Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang
Healthcare Architecture
Villa M / Triptyque Architecture
Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects
PAMS Healthcare Hub, Newman / Kaunitz Yeung Architecture
Hospital Nova / JKMM Architects
Primary Healthcare Center - UBS Parque do Riacho / Saboia+Ruiz Arquitetos
Hospitality Architecture
50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD
Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach
Ten Walls / Atelier LAI
Casamia Community House / VTN Architects
La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos
Houses
Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO
TECLA Technology and Clay 3D Printed House / Mario Cucinella Architects
House in Kanazawa / Shota Nakanishi Architects + Ohno Japan
Tower House / Albor Arquitectos
PowerHYDE / billionBricks Homes / billionBricks + Architecture BRIO
Housing
MahaNakhon Tower / Büro Ole Scheeren
Co-Housing Denver / PRODUCTORA
Ilot Queyries Apartment Building / MVRDV
Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL
Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner
Industrial Architecture
(Re)forming Duichuan Tea Yards / O-office Architects
SWALES JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center / Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates in collaboration with Arcari + Iovino Architects
Winery VV / Vincent Van Duysen Architects
Hazel Hare Center for Plant Science / 180 Degrees Design + Build + colab studio
The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Interior Architecture
Zolaism Café / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign
Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano
Courthouse Amsterdam / KAAN Architecten
Offices
Kö-Bogen II Office Building / ingenhoven architects
18 Robinson / KPF
Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects
Nordeste Curuguaty Offices / Mínimo Común Arquitectura
Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura
Public & Landscape Architecture
Palacio Pereira / Cecilia Puga + Paula Velasco + Alberto Moletto
Eleftheria Square / Zaha Hadid Architects
Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio + MNLA
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
“Heart of Yongan” Community Center / TJAD
Religious Architecture
Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA
Hunting Grounds Pet Crematorium / Petr Hajek Architekti
Niijima Gakuen Junior College Hall & Chapel / Tezuka Architects
Mosque of Mohamed Abdulkhaliq Gargash / Dabbagh Architects
San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos
Small Scale & Installations
Atelier Hawkesbury / Leopold Banchini Architects
Portal at the Stadtschloss / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur
Tea Room / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR
Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology
Sports Architecture
The Arc at Green School / IBUKU
Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Stade de Luxembourg Football and Rugby Stadium / gmp Architects
Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor
Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti
You can vote for your favorite projects from now until February 17th at 00:01 EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on the morning of February 17th, 2022.