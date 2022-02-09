Meet the 75 Finalists in ArchDaily's 2022 Building of the Year Awards

After 2 weeks of voting in our 13th edition of the Building of the Year Awards, our readers, with over 110,000 votes, have narrowed down over 4,500 projects to just 75 finalists, representing the best architecture published on ArchDaily. With finalists from five continents, this award developed in partnership with Dornbracht demonstrates that the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to.

Now that the finalists have been selected, the second stage of the Award is now underway to narrow down these 75 projects to just 15 winners, the best of each category.

The 2022 Building of the Year Awards

Best Applied Products

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

New Interior for Casa Batlló Stairs & Atrium / Kengo Kuma & Associates

RCC Headquarters / Foster + Partners

Humboldt Forum / Franco Stella

Commercial Architecture

Dolce & Gabbana Store Seoul / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Shaoxing Rice Wine Town Reception Room / gad

Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai

Louis Vuitton Ginza Namiki / AS Co. + Peter Marino Architect

Miyashita Park / Nikken Sekkei

Cultural Architecture

Chapel of Sound / OPEN Architecture

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Ice Cubes Cultural Tourist Center / Zone of Utopia + Mathieu Forest Architecte

La Bourse de Commerce / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates + NeM Architectes + Pierre-Antoine Gatier

MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron

Educational Architecture

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Thapar University Learning Laboratory / Mccullough Mulvin Architects + Designplus Associates Services

Plaza of Kanagawa Institute of Technology / junya ishigami + associates

Children’s Community Centre The Playscape / waa

Beloit College Powerhouse / Studio Gang

Healthcare Architecture

Villa M / Triptyque Architecture

Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects

PAMS Healthcare Hub, Newman / Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

Hospital Nova / JKMM Architects

Primary Healthcare Center - UBS Parque do Riacho / Saboia+Ruiz Arquitetos

Hospitality Architecture

50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD

Sforza House / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach

Ten Walls / Atelier LAI

Casamia Community House / VTN Architects

La Loica and La Tagua Cabins / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

Houses

Ca'n Terra House / ENSAMBLE STUDIO

TECLA Technology and Clay 3D Printed House / Mario Cucinella Architects

House in Kanazawa / Shota Nakanishi Architects + Ohno Japan

Tower House / Albor Arquitectos

PowerHYDE / billionBricks Homes / billionBricks + Architecture BRIO

Housing

MahaNakhon Tower / Büro Ole Scheeren

Co-Housing Denver / PRODUCTORA

Ilot Queyries Apartment Building / MVRDV

Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL

Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

Industrial Architecture

(Re)forming Duichuan Tea Yards / O-office Architects

SWALES JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center / Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates in collaboration with Arcari + Iovino Architects

Winery VV / Vincent Van Duysen Architects

Hazel Hare Center for Plant Science / 180 Degrees Design + Build + colab studio

The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Interior Architecture

Zolaism Café / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

The Brick Bond Showroom / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

X11 Global Flagship Store / BloomDesign

Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano

Courthouse Amsterdam / KAAN Architecten

Offices

Kö-Bogen II Office Building / ingenhoven architects

18 Robinson / KPF

Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects

Nordeste Curuguaty Offices / Mínimo Común Arquitectura

Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura

Public & Landscape Architecture

Palacio Pereira / Cecilia Puga + Paula Velasco + Alberto Moletto

Eleftheria Square / Zaha Hadid Architects

Little Island Park / Heatherwick Studio + MNLA

Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

“Heart of Yongan” Community Center / TJAD

Religious Architecture

Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA

Hunting Grounds Pet Crematorium / Petr Hajek Architekti

Niijima Gakuen Junior College Hall & Chapel / Tezuka Architects

Mosque of Mohamed Abdulkhaliq Gargash / Dabbagh Architects

San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos

Small Scale & Installations

Atelier Hawkesbury / Leopold Banchini Architects

Portal at the Stadtschloss / Helga Blocksdorf Architektur

Tea Room / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR

Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology

Sports Architecture

The Arc at Green School / IBUKU

Japan National Stadium / Taisei Corporation + AZUSA SEKKEI + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Stade de Luxembourg Football and Rugby Stadium / gmp Architects

Bro Park Horse Racing Venue / APPELL arkitektkontor

Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti

