The ArchDaily 2022 Building of the Year Awards

It has been said that we are living through a trans-apocalyptic era. Not pre-or post-apocalyptic, but something in between: a series of interconnected crises that demand action, at a time when it’s too late to prevent the world from changing, but not late enough that all hope has been lost for a (changed, yet positive) world. Architecture is deeply involved in this process, as the transformation of the built environment and the construction industry are key to the way we live.

For ArchDaily, this means our mission rings truer than ever. After a record-breaking 2021, with over 22 million monthly visits across the ArchDaily network, we continue to ask ourselves and our readers: how can we continue to provide inspiration and tools to a new and evolving generation of architects, designers, and - increasingly - architecture enthusiasts, home-owners and anyone who is interested in how we live, where we live and how to move forward? One of the most important ways that we have of doing this is through the Building of the Year Awards.

ArchDaily exists thanks to our readers - you - and so it makes sense that you are also the ones that continue to pick the best of the year in architecture, this time for the 13th consecutive year of the Building of the Year Awards. It is your turn to recognize and reward the outstanding projects that are making a difference, as part of an unbiased, distributed network of jurors and peers that has elevated the most relevant projects over the past decade. Over the next two weeks, your collective intelligence will filter over 4,500 projects down to just 15 stand-outs for the best in each category on ArchDaily.

The Process

During the next weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings (in fifteen categories) for the shortlist, and then voting for the winners of each category. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

During the nominating stage, each registered user of the My ArchDaily platform will have the chance to nominate one project (published for the first time between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st, 2021) per category. This stage starts on January 25th and ends on February 9th at 12:01 AM EST. After this, five projects per category will move into the finalists' stage, starting February 9th and ending on February 17th at 12:01 AM EST. The winner will be announced during the morning (EST) on February 17th, 2022.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published for the first time between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st, 2021 under the following categories are eligible for this award: Houses, Housing, Healthcare Architecture, Industrial Architecture, Educational Architecture, Sports Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Hospitality Architecture, Offices, Interiors Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Public & Landscape Architecture, Religious Architecture, Small Scale & Installations, and Best Applied Product. Each project is eligible in all of the first 14 categories that apply depending on the building's function, while all projects which used a product featured in our Product Catalog will be eligible for the Best Applied Product category.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First Stage

Starting January 25th, 2022, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project for each of the 15 categories included in the Awards. One vote per category.

The first stage ends on February 9th, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST.

The five projects with the most votes for each category will move on to the finalists round.

Second Stage: Finalists

On February 9th, 2022, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects, and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per category.

The voting round will end on February 17th, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST.

How to Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can vote.

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

You can only vote for one building per category in each stage.

in each stage. Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link: https://boty.archdaily.com/us/2022

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on February 17th, 2022.

Winners of each category will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 5 finalists and the winners of each category can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

Important Notes