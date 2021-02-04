Betonhaus Neu-Ulm Apartments / Fink+Jocher Architekten und Stadtplaner

Save this picture! © Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

+ 20

Lead Architect : Dietrich Fink

Team Leader: Gesche Bengtson

Design Team : Sinem Aslan-Kavuk, Annicka Schröck

Construction : Christof Wallner

Energy Planning: Transsolar Energietechnik

Landspace Architect: TERRA.NOVA Landschaftsarchitektur

General Construction Manager: /rc-studio carnevale architekten

City: Neu-Ulm

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of experimental housing, the pilot project „efficient building - affordable housing“ by the Bavarian State Ministry of Housing, Building and Transport emphasizes the need for more affordable housing and aims to develop contemporary types of houses and constructions allowing optimized use of space and making housing more affordable.

Save this picture! © Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

Save this picture! © Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

The project promotes new forms of housing, so efficiently designed, that they can be implemented in the highest quality of living, purpose, and architecture without further increase in building costs.

Save this picture! © Michael Heinrich Fotografie für Architekten

The use of reinforced concrete in sandwich construction makes sure to benefit from all advantages of prefabricated and standardized construction in order to design a most economic result while providing a living environment that allows a maximum of appropriation of both the individual and the common space.