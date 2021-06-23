We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

© Jared Chulski© Jared Chulski© Jared Chulski© Jared Chulski+ 56

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Restoration, Retail
Paris, France
  • Sanaa Lead Architects:Kazuyo Sejima, Ryue Nishizawa
  • Design Team:Yoshitaka Tanase, Loic Engelhard, Takayuki Hasegawa, Takayuki Furuya, Léa Hippolyte, Marc Dujon, Bradley Fraser, Shogo Onodera, Arrate Arizaga Villalba, Corinne Bokufa, Eloka Som Lucy Styles, Yukiko Kamei, Margot Aurensan
  • Sra Architectes Lead Architects:Jean Rouit, Clémence Saubot
  • Sra Architectes Design Team:Joëlle Agarande, Alexis Arthaud, Tamara Bissat, Corentin Buzot, Daniel Cano, Évelyne Feltin, Véronique Garin, Hugues Girardin, Sylvestre Gulacsy, Sophie Hosteing, Étienne Jacquin, Anna Malcoëffe, Jérôme Quiévreux, Baptiste Rouit, David Vaughan, Charlotte Vadot, Richard Voilquin, Miriam Walbaum
  • Lead Architects For Heritage Restoration:Jean-François Lagneau, Xavier Lagneau, Patrice Girard
  • Architects For Heritage Restoration:Jean-Jacques Brunie
  • Lead Architects For Housing And Nursery:François Brugel, Victor de Almeida
  • Architects For Housing And Nursery:Clothilde Dolz, Julie Hermanowicz, Camille Quilichini, Gordon Wourms
  • Conception:SANAA
  • Local Operations Architects:SRA Architectes
  • General Coordination:Egis Bâtiments
  • Structural Engineers:RFR GO+, AEDIS Ingénierie, Egis Bâtiments
  • Acoustics Engineers:Acoustique & Conseil
  • Façade Design:RFR
  • Quantity Surveyor:AE75, Egis Bâtiments
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
© Jared Chulski
Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of La Samaritaine, a late-19th century “Grand magasin” in Paris.The site is of great historical significance and the footprint of the building extends from Rue de Rivoli to the Quai du Louvre, overlooking the Seine.

© Jared Chulski
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski
Our design creates a “passage de La Samaritaine”, a new street with social and commercial activities that runs through the length of the existing building. It connects three full height courtyards, one existing and two new: each is unique in design and together they create an alternating sequence of indoor activity areas and spaces that are open to views of the sky.

© Jared Chulski
This new Paris passage is both a physical and figurative connection between the historical façade of the Sauvage building overlooking the Seine and the new façade we have designed for Rue de Rivoli.

© Jared Chulski
© Jared Chulski
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Jared Chulski
Our design for the Rivoli façade revitalizes the image of La Samaritaine. The soft waves of the glass echo the rhythm and scale of neighboring fenestration, establishing continuity along this busy commercial street.

© Jared Chulski
Elevation Monnaie
Elevation Monnaie

To further enhance the integration of the new design within its urban context the glass reflects and transforms the  surrounding environment, creating a subtle combination of the historical and the contemporary across its surface. Our intention is to establish a harmonious relationship between those parts that are renovated and those that are new.

Save this picture!
© Jared Chulski
Address:9 Rue de la Monnaie, 75001 Paris, France

Cite: "La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes" 23 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963774/la-samaritaine-sanaa-plus-lagneau-architectes-plus-francois-brugel-architectes-associes-plus-sra-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

