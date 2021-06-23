La Samaritaine / SANAA + LAGNEAU Architectes + Francois Brugel Architectes Associes + SRA Architectes

+ 56

Sanaa Lead Architects: Kazuyo Sejima, Ryue Nishizawa

Design Team: Yoshitaka Tanase, Loic Engelhard, Takayuki Hasegawa, Takayuki Furuya, Léa Hippolyte, Marc Dujon, Bradley Fraser, Shogo Onodera, Arrate Arizaga Villalba, Corinne Bokufa, Eloka Som Lucy Styles, Yukiko Kamei, Margot Aurensan

Sra Architectes Lead Architects: Jean Rouit, Clémence Saubot

Sra Architectes Design Team: Joëlle Agarande, Alexis Arthaud, Tamara Bissat, Corentin Buzot, Daniel Cano, Évelyne Feltin, Véronique Garin, Hugues Girardin, Sylvestre Gulacsy, Sophie Hosteing, Étienne Jacquin, Anna Malcoëffe, Jérôme Quiévreux, Baptiste Rouit, David Vaughan, Charlotte Vadot, Richard Voilquin, Miriam Walbaum

Lead Architects For Heritage Restoration: Jean-François Lagneau, Xavier Lagneau, Patrice Girard

Architects For Heritage Restoration: Jean-Jacques Brunie

Lead Architects For Housing And Nursery: François Brugel, Victor de Almeida

Architects For Housing And Nursery: Clothilde Dolz, Julie Hermanowicz, Camille Quilichini, Gordon Wourms

Conception: SANAA

Local Operations Architects: SRA Architectes

General Coordination: Egis Bâtiments

Structural Engineers: RFR GO+, AEDIS Ingénierie, Egis Bâtiments

Acoustics Engineers: Acoustique & Conseil

Façade Design: RFR

Quantity Surveyor: AE75, Egis Bâtiments

City: Paris

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the renovation of La Samaritaine, a late-19th century “Grand magasin” in Paris.The site is of great historical significance and the footprint of the building extends from Rue de Rivoli to the Quai du Louvre, overlooking the Seine.

Our design creates a “passage de La Samaritaine”, a new street with social and commercial activities that runs through the length of the existing building. It connects three full height courtyards, one existing and two new: each is unique in design and together they create an alternating sequence of indoor activity areas and spaces that are open to views of the sky.

This new Paris passage is both a physical and figurative connection between the historical façade of the Sauvage building overlooking the Seine and the new façade we have designed for Rue de Rivoli.

Our design for the Rivoli façade revitalizes the image of La Samaritaine. The soft waves of the glass echo the rhythm and scale of neighboring fenestration, establishing continuity along this busy commercial street.

To further enhance the integration of the new design within its urban context the glass reflects and transforms the surrounding environment, creating a subtle combination of the historical and the contemporary across its surface. Our intention is to establish a harmonious relationship between those parts that are renovated and those that are new.