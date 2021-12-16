We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House in Kanazawa / Shota Nakanishi Architects + Ohno Japan

House in Kanazawa / Shota Nakanishi Architects + Ohno Japan

Houses
Kanazawa, Japan
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

Text description provided by the architects. The house is designed by the Japanese architect Shota Nakanishi and the structural architect Hirofumi Ohno in Japan. The site is a residential area in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, in the Hokuriku region. The Hokuriku region has the rainiest days of any region in Japan.

© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

By carefully designing the plan and some environment to suit the owner's lifestyle, while following the architectural structure and appearance of traditional Hokuriku architecture that makes the most of the natural environment, we aimed to create a house where people can live in contact with light, wind, and natural environmental sounds while staying indoors.

© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
Plan
Plan
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

In the plan, the doma, which is a place for interaction with guests in traditional Hokuriku architecture, is reimagined as an indoor garden with a large roof that captures sunlight, allowing for open living even in bad weather and cold winters.

© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

The direct light is adjusted for each season, cool in summer and warm in winter. The large roof allows a large amount of morning light to enter, creating a dynamic indoor scene.

© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

As in traditional architecture, "doma" are separated by large fittings at interior and exterior, which can be adjusted to make the sound of wind and rain and the rumbling of thunder seem farther away than the visual distance, allowing us to enjoy the beautiful scenery of movement while sheltering from the wind and rain.

Section
Section
© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

The architecture is built up in layers of many smaller thoughts, which are formulated with the aim of harmonizing the whole environment, including people. In response to the client's request for "a house that makes you want to go home," we proposed a house where the charming memories of each season

© Shinkenchiku-Sha
© Shinkenchiku-Sha

About this office
Ohno Japan
Office
Shota Nakanishi Architects
Office

