18 Robinson Building / KPF

Lead Architect: Robert Whitlock

Design Director: Bruce Fisher

Senior Designer: Bob Graustein

Project Manager: Debra Asztalos

Client: Tuan Sing Holdings

Associate Architect Team: A61

Structural Engineers: KTP Consultants

Greenmark Consultant: Building System and Diagnostics

Geotechnical Engineer: KTP Consultants

Façade Consultants: Meinhardt

Lighting Consutlant: Lighting Planners Associates

Mep Engineering Consultant: TY Lin International Group

Landscape: Grant Associates

Façade Contractor: Yuanda

Contractor: Woh Hup

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. The design of 18 Robinson synthesizes the unique conditions that define the urban, environmental and cultural context of contemporary Singapore, resulting in a signature, boutique, and sustainable retail and office tower.

Located at the terminus of the V-shaped intersection of Market Street and Robinson Road, 18 Robinson avails the odd site shape through the balanced elements of the faceted tower. Two primary volumes, a hovering crystalline office tower and a retail podium, make up the principle building elements. Keeping with Singapore’s Landscape Replacement Area policy, 18 Robinson offers publicly accessible green space that is equivalent to the site area. A landscaped podium and rooftop Sky Garden feature planted trees, natural ventilation, and views across the city.

The podium is elevated above the street, enhancing the spaciousness and continuity from the ground level entrance into the atrium garden. The atrium forms the nucleus around which the office lobby, retail, and F&B are organized. Urban windows facing Robinson Road expose retailers and internal activity while the podium’s materiality and faceted design form a contextual relationship with the angular roof form and terracotta of Lau Pa Sat.

20 office floors extend elegantly above the podium, maximizing the building height and marina views. The angled composition of the tower serves to increase access to natural light, mitigate direct views into adjacent towers, and reflect light to create a gem-like beacon for Singapore