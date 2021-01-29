Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Singapore
  5. 18 Robinson Building / KPF

18 Robinson Building / KPF

Save this project
18 Robinson Building / KPF

© Tim Griffith© Tim Griffith© Tim Griffith© Tim Griffith+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Singapore
  • Architects: KPF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  24000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tim Griffith
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EQUITONE, Campolonghi, Stone Source, China Southern Glass, MetalPlas, PPG, Quarella
  • Lead Architect:Robert Whitlock
  • Design Director:Bruce Fisher
  • Senior Designer:Bob Graustein
  • Project Manager:Debra Asztalos
  • Client:Tuan Sing Holdings
  • Associate Architect Team:A61
  • Structural Engineers:KTP Consultants
  • Greenmark Consultant:Building System and Diagnostics
  • Geotechnical Engineer:KTP Consultants
  • Façade Consultants:Meinhardt
  • Lighting Consutlant:Lighting Planners Associates
  • Mep Engineering Consultant:TY Lin International Group
  • Landscape:Grant Associates
  • Façade Contractor:Yuanda
  • Contractor:Woh Hup
  • Country:Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Text description provided by the architects. The design of 18 Robinson synthesizes the unique conditions that define the urban, environmental and cultural context of contemporary Singapore, resulting in a signature, boutique, and sustainable retail and office tower.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
Save this picture!
Sixth Floor Plan
Sixth Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Located at the terminus of the V-shaped intersection of Market Street and Robinson Road, 18 Robinson avails the odd site shape through the balanced elements of the faceted tower. Two primary volumes, a hovering crystalline office tower and a retail podium, make up the principle building elements. Keeping with Singapore’s Landscape Replacement Area policy, 18 Robinson offers publicly accessible green space that is equivalent to the site area. A landscaped podium and rooftop Sky Garden feature planted trees, natural ventilation, and views across the city.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

The podium is elevated above the street, enhancing the spaciousness and continuity from the ground level entrance into the atrium garden. The atrium forms the nucleus around which the office lobby, retail, and F&B are organized. Urban windows facing Robinson Road expose retailers and internal activity while the podium’s materiality and faceted design form a contextual relationship with the angular roof form and terracotta of Lau Pa Sat.

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
Save this picture!
Program Diagram
Program Diagram
Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

20 office floors extend elegantly above the podium, maximizing the building height and marina views. The angled composition of the tower serves to increase access to natural light, mitigate direct views into adjacent towers, and reflect light to create a gem-like beacon for Singapore

Save this picture!
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KPF
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSingapore
Cite: "18 Robinson Building / KPF" 29 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955916/18-robinson-building-kpf> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream