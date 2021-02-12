Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Spain
  5. Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti

Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti

Save this project
Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti

© Simón García© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Recreation & Training, Sustainability
Barcelona, Spain
  • Energy:AIA
  • Building Manager:Qstudi
  • Contractor:UTE OHL-Calaf
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. The project by the architects Albert Salazar Junyent and Joan Carles Navarro (partners of AIA), by Antoni Barceló and Bárbara Balanzó (members of the Catalan firm Barceló-Balanzó Arquitectes) and by the architect Gustau Gili Galfetti for the construction of the Camp del Ferro municipal facility in the Sagrera neighbourhood (Barcelona) won the first prize in the public competition called by BIMSA in 2015. The project, with an area of 7,237 m2, began construction in 2017 and now, recently inaugurated, provides the Sant Andreu district with a facility that includes three sports courts, as well as a public space that improves accessibility and connection to the new infrastructure.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Given the large volume that the extensive Camp del Ferro functional program requires, in relation to the reduced size of the site and the density of the neighbourhood, the team of architects, after weighing the advantages and disadvantages, chose to locate an important part of the sports complex partially underground. An action that, through section mechanisms, ensured good lighting, natural ventilation as well as easy access and evacuation of the lower areas. A design decision that, in addition, has brought notable benefits to both the building, the neighbourhood and the city, since, apart from reducing the visual impact, has generated a public space that acts as an urban foyer of the complex and facilitates the circulation of users. A free area that is essential and comfortably solves the access and the complicated urban fabric of the enclave.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The used construction process arises from the understanding and recovery of the local traditions through the use of materials such as ceramics, very common in old factories, warehouses, workshops and neighbouring industrial buildings. Following the criteria of austerity of resources and means, the construction system itself constitutes in a large part of the building itself and its final finish, avoiding overlapping elements. As in the facades, exposed materials ensure good ageing and long duration. With the aim of lightening the building on all its facades, opaque, translucent or transparent voids and bodies alternate, using ceramic pieces of different formats and colours.

Save this picture!
© Simón García
© Simón García

The organization of the different areas of the program is very clear in the longitudinal section of the building and in the floor plan, where it is observed, not only in the superposition of the sports courts but also in the arrangement of a central body that contains the smaller-scale program (services, warehouses, auxiliary units), circulations (vertical and horizontal) and installations. In other words, a compact volume is proposed that separates large-scale pieces on different floors.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Finally, another deliberate and intrinsic consequence of the semi-underground part of the building that houses the Camp del Ferro sports centre has been energy and environmental improvements. On the one hand, as the exposed surface diminishes, the thermal inertia of the whole has increased. On the other hand, a large part of the surface enjoys controlled natural light, through the large glazed openings and skylights protected by ceramic lattices and plant species that avoid direct sunlight and glare on the courts.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In turn, the morphology and the situation of the different spaces that constitute the building make cross ventilation and stratification the natural mechanisms of heat treatment. Energy production systems work with the help of renewable energies, the optimization of the use and consumption of water has been planned, efficient techniques have been established for rational use of energy and, the ecological footprint has been reduced in the construction and design. All of these solutions have led to the new building being qualified with the Leed Gold certification.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIA
Office
Gustau Gili Galfetti
Office
Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "Camp del Ferro Sports Center / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti " [Polideportivo Camp del Ferro / AIA + Barceló Balanzó Arquitectes + Gustau Gili Galfetti ] 12 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/956889/camp-del-ferro-sports-center-aia-plus-barcelo-balanzo-arquitectes-plus-gustau-gili-galfetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream