Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano

World
Save this project
© Iwan Baan

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cowork Interiors
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Selgascano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11280 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
  • A Lead Architects:José Selgas, Lucía Cano
  • Design Team:Paolo Tringali, Juan Jose Muñoz, Inés Olavarrieta, Giulia Cosentino, Amelia Somoza, Ricardo Mancho
  • Client:Second Home LTD
  • Design:Selgascano
  • Structure:Structure Workshop
  • Video:Taller Cejuela
  • Builder:Heydon and Carr
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Everything in this building is about scale.
It is small but with a strong personality, like in a circus; every act is as important as the other, no hierarchies, and only working all together do they create something unique.

© Iwan Baan
Plan - Ground floor
© Iwan Baan
Scale due to the dimensions of the site. It is made up of five existing buildings which all together are only 800 sqm, and all of them different in periods and shapes. Scale due to the amount of history in the place. Blow Up, Michelangelo Antonioni’s movie, was filmed here. It was filmed in the studio of Vogue photographer John Cowan, and the actor David Hemmings was working in the spaces which you can still recognise in the movie. A few years after that, Richard Rogers had his studio here, his very first personal studio, after winning the competition for the Pompidou Centre.

© Iwan Baan
Stairs, skylights, a bridge and a vine that Richard Rogers himself planted in the courtyard are bits of his design added to the history of the buildings that we kept as a treasure of modern archaeology.

© Iwan Baan
The rest was easy. We needed to expand the existing mezzanine and we opened some more skylights to give more natural light to the people and to the 18 real trees that are now adding more natural history to the place. We also needed to find a way to cover a large part of the courtyard, whilst keeping the vine alive. We used a clear double layer roof, and to insulate it we worked with environmental engineer Adam Ritchie, filling the gap between the layers with soap bubbles. It takes 20 minutes to fill and the effect can last a whole day.

© Iwan Baan
Richard Rogers’ vine is still very much alive and covering the whole roof in addition to the bubbles.

© Iwan Baan
Sections
Sections

© Iwan Baan
Project location

Address:Holland Park, London, United Kingdom

Selgascano
Cite: "Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano" 05 Feb 2021.

