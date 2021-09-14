We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura

Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Brazil
  • Architects: BLOCO Arquitetos, Renata Dutra Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1654
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Haruo Mikami
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Proclima, Arte em Cinema, Chance Esquadrias, Hunter Douglas, Light Design, PROEST
  • Author Architects:Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco, Renata Dutra
  • Project Coordinator:Giovanni Cristofaro, Gabriela Tamayossi
  • Project Team:Victor Machado, Marina Lira, Mariana Bennetis, Amanda Vital, Carlos Vinicius Parente
  • Construction:Abacus Engenharia, eng. Helder Rossi
  • Metal Structure:PROEST Estrutura - Eng.Yasser Vasconcelos
  • Home Automation:Light Design
  • Lighting:Light Design
  • Audio And Video Consultant:Arte em Cinema
  • MEP:SERTEC
  • Water Supply And Sewerage:Centra Engenharia
  • Air Conditioner:AIR Systems - Eng. Ricardo Gibrail
  • Landscape:Ana Paula Roseo Paisagismo
  • Country:Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Haruo Mikami
Text description provided by the architects. The building for the headquarters of this law firm that works with the renewable energy sector reuses the partially demolished concrete structure of an existing house. The project used a metallic structure and steel deck slabs to expand by 50% the area of the existing construction through additions and “grafts” of parts that were used even in the reinforcement needed to remove pillars from the original concrete structure.

© Haruo Mikami
New installations were left exposed in most of the building. The final shape of the roof is the result of the maintenance and reuse of the structure of two existing concrete slab roofs that were joined by a third central section of metal roof that has openings for natural light and ventilation.

© Haruo Mikami
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Haruo Mikami
The main access is through a covered garden located in the central area of the building, a space that preserves the original area of the house's internal garden. The internal façade of metallic structure and dry-wall walls unites the existing and new building sections, leaving openings of different sizes and positions, depending on the environment.

© Haruo Mikami
A second “skin” in a metallic structure and corrugated and perforated “aluzinc” sheets were created over this façade, separated by one meter from the internal façade. During the day its appearance is monolithic, but at night it transforms into a translucent surface. This surface protects the interior from excessive sunlight and maintains a view to the outside, while the space between the façades allows for natural ventilation and extra space for the passage of installations.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Section 1
Section 1
© Haruo Mikami
The building will reuse rainwater and make use of photovoltaic energy, in addition to incorporating other energy-saving strategies in its daily use, such as the use of an automated VRF-type central air conditioning system and lighting control.

© Haruo Mikami
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Brasília - DF, Brazil

About this office
BLOCO Arquitetos
Office
Renata Dutra Arquitetura
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsBrazil
Cite: "Law Firm Headquarters / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura" [Sede de Escritório de Advocacia / BLOCO Arquitetos + Renata Dutra Arquitetura] 14 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968449/law-firm-headquarters-bloco-arquitetos-plus-renata-dutra-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

