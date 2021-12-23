We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Worship
  4. Spain
  5. San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos

San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos

Save this project
San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera

© Iñaki Bergera© Iñaki Bergera© Iñaki Bergera© Iñaki Bergera+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Worship
Ruesta, Spain
  • Principal:Sergio Sebastián Franco  
  • Technical Architect:Pablo Sebastián   
  • Architects:Alejandro Alda, Giorgio Bernardi, Valeria Gasparini, Laura Martínez 
  • Engineering:Javier Caamaño, Matute Manrique
  • Archaeology:Paleoymas
  • Restoration Work:Patrocinio Jimeno
  • Promoter:Confederación Hidrográfica del, UTE Yesa
  • Architectural Drawings:Sebastián Arquitectos
  • City:Ruesta
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera

Text description provided by the architects. All architecture is built with essential values that determine its condition and nature. Time goes and the modifications we make on them transform or even cause the loss of these formative keys. Restoration works have the aim to put the necessary light on this memory to make architecture return to be again. The hermitage of San Juan de Ruesta ceased to exist in 2001, where administration neglect left into ruins this unique piece of the Camino de Santiago Aragonés, known for having supported one of the collections of Romanesque painting from the s. XII most important in Spain, strapped in 1960 and nowadays exhibited in the Diocesan Museum of Jaca.

Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera

Stripped of its use and its paintings, only a few wall canvases and the apse of a volume that previously stood as compact and powerful against the landscape of the river Aragón and the mountains of Leyre, close to an insolent pile of stones originating from of its partial demolition in 2002. Intervention over the ruins requires a criterion, a main intention. In this case it was to recover this strong volume against the trees that surround it, discovered between the trunks of oaks and holm oaks, and that will give a space in shade to the pilgrim in the one to make a stop on the road to Santiago. The reintegration has been carried out from the beginning of a critical restoration, where the new volume, of approximately 60% of the main nave, rests on the previous one with an abstract and unitary language, a set of horizontal lines that, following the plot of the original masonry and holes, establishes a recognizable language for the new intervention. The new volume is slightly delayed with respect to the existing plan of façade, which, in turn, already adopted a setback position in the 18th century when the central nave had to be rebuilt for unknown reasons.

Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera

The roof slabs, linked to the vernacular construction, slide down the façade, granting a single firgurative detail to the eaves that evokes the position of the original and to the gap lost over the access of which only photographic evidence remained. A system of carved stone ashlars continues this horizontal cutting, and opens to the interior a latticework of mechinales in charge of building the original atmosphere of the hermitage, bringing the gloom that one day, centuries ago, this space had. Outside today a memorial extends over the field that surrounds the hermitage, a glimpse of those insolent stones from the demolition unfolds as a beautiful ordering plot that accompanies the pilgrim bringing himthe memory and artistic will that one day they had.

Save this picture!
© Iñaki Bergera
© Iñaki Bergera

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:50685 Ruesta, Zaragoza, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sebastián Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipSpain
Cite: "San Juan de Ruesta Chapel Restoration / Sebastián Arquitectos" [Restauración ermita de San Juan de Ruesta / Sebastián Arquitectos] 23 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974070/san-juan-de-ruesta-chapel-restoration-sebastian-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream