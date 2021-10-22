We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Installation
  Spain
  Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR

Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR

Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installation
Logroño, Spain
  • Architects: HANGHAR, Palma
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Lead Architects: Ilse Cárdenas, Regina de Hoyos, Diego Escamilla, Juan Luis Rivera, Eduardo Mediero
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the passage of the old Tobacco Factory of La Rioja, an urban space of narrow and elongated dimensions, filled by a monumental red brick chimney. The project restores the site to its status as a built space by consolidating the facades and giving the tobacco factory as a whole its original unity. The interior is articulated through the concatenation of a series of square rooms of 3.6x3.6m that form a spatial procession of corridors and rooms of a domestic character, thus reconstructing the emptiness of the passage.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The rooms, open to the sky, explore various spatial possibilities through a rotund geometry in the plan while its domestic scale, so far away from the public space of the city, moves the occupant from visitor to inhabitant, allowing the possibility of interacting with the installation in a deeper way. The interior rooms provide those who pass through them with an unexpected atmospheric experience, which returns the inhabitant to an exterior condition that reminds him of the public nature of the intervention.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Plan
Plan
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Axonometría
Axonometría
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

These sort of programmatically generic but spatially specific spaces are built with 30x30cm thermo-clay bricks that give the project a familiar condition thanks to the use of material so typical of the collective imaginary. Moreover, the brick block is both material and spatial unit of the project, generating a system of stereotomic appearance capable of veiling its tectonic logic thanks to the massiveness of its pieces. The floor, covered with discarded brick chips, gives the space material continuity while slowing down the passage of those who pass through it and providing a leisurely experience away from the bustle of the city.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address:Logroño, La Rioja, España

Palma
HANGHAR
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationSpain
Cite: "Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR" [Tipos de espacios - Festival Internacional de Arquitectura CONCÉNTRICO / Palma + HANGHAR] 22 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

