We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Germany
  5. Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this project
Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects

© Simon Menges© Simon Menges© Simon Menges© Simon Menges+ 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Renovation
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects:David Chipperfield Architects Berlin
  • Original Building Design:Mies Van der Rohe
  • Partners In Charge:David Chipperfield, Martin Reichert, Alexander Schwarz
  • Project Architects:Daniel Wendler and Michael Freytag (Concept design to Technical design, Site design supervision)
  • Client:Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz represented by the Bundesamt für Bauwesen und Raumordnung. Project management: Arne Maibohm
  • Project Controlling:KVL Bauconsult GmbH
  • User:Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin
  • Concept Design To Developed Design:Marianne Akay, Thomas Benk, Matthias Fiegl, Anke Fritzsch, Dirk Gschwind, Anne Hengst, Franziska Michalsky, Maxi Reschke
  • Technical Design:Sebastian Barrett, Alexander Bellmann, Martina Betzold, Anke Fritzsch, Dirk Gschwind, Lukas Graf, Martijn Jaspers, Christopher Jonas, Franziska Michalsky, Maxi Reschke, Christian Vornholt, Lukas Wichmann;
  • Visualizations:Dalia Liksaite, Simon Wiesmaier
  • Fit Out:Yannic Calvez, Ute Zscharnt
  • Executive Architect:BAL Bauplanungs und Steuerungs GmbH, Berlin (Procurement, construction supervision) Project management: Kerstin Rohrbach
  • Restoration Consultant:Pro Denkmal GmbH, Berlin
  • Structural Engineer:GSE Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH Saar Enseleit und Partner Berlin
  • Building Services Engineer:Ingenieurgesellschaft W33 mbH, Domann Beratende Ingenieure GmbH
  • Building Physics Planning:Müller-BBM GmbH
  • Acoustics Consultant:Akustik-Ingenieurbüro Moll GmbH
  • Fire Consultants:HHP West Beratende Ingenieure GmbH
  • Façade Consultants:DS-Plan
  • Lighting Consultant:Arup Deutschland GmbH
  • Consulting Landscape Architect:TOPOS Stadtplanung Landschaftsplanung
  • City:Berlin
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. The Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin is an icon of twentieth-century architecture. Planned and built from 1963 to 1968, the steel and glass structure is the only building designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Europe after his emigration to the USA.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

After almost fifty years of intensive use, the listed building required a comprehensive refurbishment. The existing fabric has been refurbished and upgraded to current technical standards with a minimum of visual compromise to the building’s original appearance. The functional and technical upgrades include air-conditioning, artificial lighting, security, and visitors’ facilities, such as the cloakroom, café, and the museum shop, as well as improving disabled access and art handling.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The necessity of an extensive repair of the reinforced concrete shell and the complete renewal of the technical building services required an in-depth intervention. In order to expose the shell construction, around 35,000 original building components, such as the stone cladding and all the interior fittings, were dismantled. After their restoration and modification where necessary, they were reinstalled in their precise original positions.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The key to the complex planning process for this project was finding a suitable balance between monument conservation and the building’s use as a modern museum. The unavoidable interventions to the original fabric within this process had to be reconciled with preserving as much of the original substance as possible. Though the essential additions remain subordinate to the existing design of the building, they are nevertheless discreetly legible as contemporary elements. The refurbishment project does not represent a new interpretation, but rather a respectful repair of this landmark building of the International Style.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Potsdamer Straße 50, 10785 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Chipperfield Architects
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationGermany
Cite: "Neue Nationalgalerie / David Chipperfield Architects" 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960604/neue-nationalgalerie-david-chipperfield-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream