We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Mexico
  5. Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL

Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL

Save this project
Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL

© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
León, Mexico
  • Architects: SO-IL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
  • Client:Imuvi Development City of Leon
  • Design Team:Florian Idenburg, Ilias Papageorgiou, Isabel Sarasa, Seunghyun Kang, Sophie Nichols, Pam Anantrungroj
  • Executive Architect:IMUVI León
  • Structural Engineer:ICNUM
  • Facilities Design:CIE
  • General Contractor :COSEBA
  • City:León
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Las Americas​ is a prototype for the development of vertical dwellings in the city of Leon, Mexico. The housing project aims to offset the city’s unchecked sprawl, serving as a catalyst for urban regeneration and improved quality of life in low-income communities.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

Traditional notions of homeownership currently lock developments into becoming acres of identical free-standing homes in remote areas far from the economic center. Extensive municipal utilities expansion and expensive transportation programs have led to a decline in the region’s economy, and a loss of critical density within Leon.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

We worked with Imuvi Development and the City of Leon to rethink housing models in the city and develop a structure that would be both cost-effective and encourage tenants to experience vertical dwellings as appealing as their freestanding single-family counterparts.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Our project creates 60 condo units as a vertical housing block at the city’s center. The design maximizes the plot’s buildable footprint and generates two interior courtyards that provide cross ventilation to each unit, with parking and a commercial base. Resonant of the traditional home’s sense of privacy, no two units face one another. Units are arranged in a single-loaded corridor to face the courtyard and provide views out to the neighborhood, promoting the sense of private homeownership.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Brick block assembly diagram
Brick block assembly diagram
Save this picture!

A facade assembled of uniquely developed concrete blocks enhance privacy and shading, generate a unique interior atmosphere, and lend character to the building exterior. The project is designed with shared utility cores and prefabricated components to accommodate an extremely limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:León, Guanajuato, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SO-IL
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingMexico
Cite: "Las Americas Housing Complex / SO-IL" 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960836/las-americas-housing-complex-so-il> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream