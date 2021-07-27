We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Casamia Community House / VTN Architects

Casamia Community House / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Community Center
Hội An, Vietnam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. Casamia Community house is located in Cam Thanh, Hoi An city. Inspired by the image of nipa palms from Cam Thanh, the building is erected from bamboo- a material familiar to Vietnamese culture. It is located at the end of a river and gets a lot of wind. Although the building is covered by a lot of greenery, natural sunlight can still get in.

© Hiroyuki Oki
First Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
Using bamboo as the main material for this building brings many advantages. Bamboo structures have many layers of woven bamboo elements, making them efficient for acoustic absorption. This cheap construction allows social interaction inside the building. Moreover, the thatch roof also contributes to absorbing acoustics.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Sections
© Hiroyuki Oki
South and North Elevations
© Hiroyuki Oki
The hybrid bamboo structure consists of 22 arch frames of columns and trusses combined with bracing. This structure is almost 9m high and placed on a concrete plinth.

© Hiroyuki Oki
The typical vault structure illustrates the image of nipa palms. At the same time, it is suitable for a longer span. This structure also allows resisting horizontal forces, which helps fighting occurring storms in Central Vietnam. Moreover, the thatch roof combined with a layer of wire netting helps to protect the interior from external natural forces. This building is an example of how to use natural materials to create durable structures, lasting hundreds of years. This is something VTN Architects wants to achieve when designing.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Address:Cẩm Thanh, Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam

VTN Architects
Office

