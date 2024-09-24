Pavilions in Urban Spaces: On the Experimentation, Recycling, and Reuse of Materials

Save this picture! Fuggerei NEXT500 Pavilion / MVRDV. Image © Saskia Wehler

How do pavilions emerge in architecture? What role do they play in urban spaces? Beyond the multiple interpretations that exist around the world, the pavilion, as an architectural principle and typology, tends toward extroversion, often associated with a centrifugal nature and visual openness toward the horizon, which is linked to its origins as a tent offering shelter from the elements. Pavilions are usually identified as isolated and independent structures that can promote lateral openings in the urban space, panoramic or introspective views, technological reflections, and material experiments that are recognizable from the outside or once inside.

+ 26

The pavilion in architecture responds to the need to experiment, whether through the use of certain materials or construction methods, the recycling and/or reuse of elements, the revitalization of specific urban areas, the creation of spaces for events, galleries, exhibitions, etc. Although its conception is often associated with an ephemeral and lightweight nature, several pavilions throughout history and today were originally designed as permanent structures or have been reconstructed and made stable over time. In fact, the German Pavilion in Barcelona was conceived as a temporary structure and dismantled after the end of the exhibition. Later, in 1983, reconstruction began due to the great interest generated by the work and its subsequent recognition as one of the key structures of the Modern Movement.

Focusing on the premise of durability, various types of pavilions can be distinguished, encompassing cultural or sporting aspects, urban settings, and even those related to design fairs, galleries, exhibitions, and more. For example, year after year, the Serpentine Gallery receives an architectural pavilion in its gardens, exploring the unique vision of the team of architects in charge. Álvaro Siza and Eduardo Souto de Moura, Peter Zumthor, Herzog & de Meuron, Sou Fujimoto, Toyo Itō, and Zaha Hadid are just a few of the many renowned figures from the contemporary architectural scene who have designed pavilions there.

Related Article Ephemeral Architectures: Engaging Communities through Temporary Structures

Now, how is the architecture of the event projected? How are all users integrated into the development of a pavilion? While public spaces like the Silk Tree Deaf Friendly Urban Park in Teherán are designed for people of all ages and physical abilities, this project is designed according to spatial guidelines for deaf and hearing-impaired individuals, incorporating an inclusive design enriched by attention to special needs.

When integrating different users into pavilions, variables such as accessibility to the premises, furniture design suitable for all age groups, and more come into play. Just as the Sikbang Maru Pavilion in South Korea reinterprets a greenhouse for plant cultivation as a space for people, or the People Pavilion, Elevated Ground in Thailand establishes a meeting space for individuals from diverse backgrounds, the creation of pavilions in public spaces often contributes to the development of community activities, fostering interaction and participation from everyone in a flexible environment adapted to their needs. Another example is the KVIFF.TV Park Pavilion in the Czech Republic, which, divided into different functional zones, can meet the varied needs of the festival and be reused.

From metallic cladding on facades, as seen in the Bicycle Pavilion in Belgium, to wooden structures like the Kärdla City Pavilion, pavilion design on a global scale reflects a vast universe to explore in terms of material use, considering the dynamism or permanence of their installations. Whether mobile, like the prototype + Sets Studio Pavilion in Ukraine, or permanent, like the Nike Experience Hub – Potsdamer Platz in Germany, community life in these spaces introduces new dynamics into the urban landscape, creating opportunities for various current and future programs and activities.

The Second Life of Pavilions: How to Reuse and/or Recycle Materials in the Urban Landscape?

When designing a temporary architectural pavilion, the debate often arises about its subsequent useful life, involving circular economy principles, adaptive reuse, and the sustainability of the structures, materials, and construction techniques. The Volvo Circle Pavilion by Studio Heech was created with the guarantee that materials would be reused and recycled, finding new purposes and minimizing environmental impact. The pavilion’s structure was covered with Tyvek, used as a waterproof material with physical properties similar to paper, which was dismantled and repurposed into recycled plastic boards for public furniture. Additionally, the puzzle benches made from forged and neglected structural wood were recycled and donated to local elementary schools, nurseries, and children's libraries in the Seoul area.

In this way, transforming buildings into public installations adds value that aligns with the concept of circular architecture and the economy of construction materials. The Chinese Bamboo Eight Pavilion by RoarcRenew represents another example, consisting of a temporary 20-day installation for the eighth anniversary of Taikoo Li, an open, low-density shopping center designed like a neighborhood. Thanks to its bamboo construction, the material's body can be recycled and reused, with the prefabricated building elements being dismantled and reassembled into chairs, transforming the building's raw material into outdoor benches for passersby. Structures like Pavilion Atlas by Praktika in Lithuania and the Fuggerei NEXT500 Pavilion by MVRDV in Germany were also designed to be easily dismantled and reassembled in other settings, creating new scenarios in alternative contexts and adaptable for different purposes.

On Innovation in Materials and Technologies: How to Experiment and Learn from Pavilion Construction?

With a vast path ahead in the exploration of new materials, techniques, and construction technologies, pavilions offer the opportunity to challenge the limits of materials and spaces, fostering a culture of experimentation where the possibilities are endless, allowing for creativity and boldness. For example, the Silk Pavilion in Logroño is part of research on reinforced fabrics developed by Paloma Cañizares Office, exploring the structural possibilities of stiffened textiles. Using silk as a construction material, the fabric's structure is understood as a reinforcement that becomes rigid and folds to create a slender, lightweight self-supporting surface. The Thatched Brick Pavilion by RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK in Denmark is another case, involving research into traditional construction materials, such as clay and reed, aiming to develop a more sustainable form of building. By combining insulating bricks (poroton blocks) and straw, a strong structure is achieved that can be used in various housing projects.

On the other hand, the Sueños con Fiber/Wood, Earth/Concrete installation by Grupo Mota-Engil + MIT Leventhal Center of Advanced Urbanism explores urban narratives about Mexico City through the critical adaptation of traditional paper, the creative reuse of recycled wood, and the innovative use of earth and concrete, considering their origins and future development. Investigating the future of affordable housing through low-impact construction methods, the project combines local construction techniques with new digital fabrication technologies, using 3D-printed ceramic vaults, tepetate blocks (local earth with high clay content), and more. The Of Palm Pavilion by MULA Design Studio in Dubai also delves into ancient traditional uses, but in this case, focuses on the palm tree. The studio conducts innovative experiments with materials, exploring the various uses of the date palm and new forms of this natural resource.

Toward Reducing Environmental Impact: How to Apply Climate Strategies Based on Materials?

In the effort to make the planet more sustainable, numerous architectural practices are involved in researching and implementing strategies related to the use of renewable energy, self-sufficiency, and more, aiming to combat the climate crisis and reduce carbon emissions generated by the construction industry. The Solar Pavilion by V8 Architects in the Netherlands proposes the transition from solar technology to solar design. This pavilion demonstrates that solar energy can be experienced and used differently. During Dutch Design Week, it establishes a space where the collection of solar energy can be poetically experienced.

Similarly, the architecture and design of the Ágora Valencia Pavilion by Miguel Arraiz + Arqueha explores the materials and artisanal traditions of the Valencia region. The space was studied following thermal comfort strategies, considering climatic variables such as air circulation and solar radiation, which directly influence the improvement of comfort levels compared to the rest of the square. The solar protection provided by the skin of vertical slats reduces solar radiation from the east and west, while the wooden roof performs a similar function for southern light, allowing for natural ventilation of the building. This way, the solar protection, and ventilation can lower the interior comfort temperature of the pavilion by up to 10 degrees compared to any other point in the square, without additional energy input and with zero CO2 emissions.

Ultimately, the future of materials and the constant evolution of technologies present significant challenges for architecture professionals who deploy ephemeral interventions in public spaces, aiming to engage communities, reactivate residual or underutilized areas, and showcase new practices and research. Emphasizing how to improve connections between people and integrate all urban life stakeholders, what will be the path to apply pavilion research in practice? What design, construction, and regulatory tools related to the use, recycling, or reuse of materials could be incorporated to enhance habitat conditions in today’s and future cities?