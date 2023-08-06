Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Denmark
  5. Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK

Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK

Save
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK

Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Exterior PhotographyThatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeThatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, BrickThatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, BrickThatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Indre By, Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Exterior Photography
© Kim Høltermand

Text description provided by the architects. The Thatched Brick Pavilion is a pavilion built as part of the initiative ‘Housing Construction From 4 to 1 Planet – Next Generation Architecture’ by the two Danish foundations Realdania and Villum Fonden. The initiative sets out to explore and develop an architectural practice where we can build with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Jens Lindhe
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Kim Høltermand

The initiative culminated during the UIA World Congress of Architects in Copenhagen in July 2023, where three pavilions were built to illustrate the three different concepts. The Thatched Brick Pavilion is a collaboration between RØNNOW LETH & GORI and CINARK – Center for Industrialized Architecture.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick
© Kim Høltermand
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick
© Kim Høltermand
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Kim Høltermand

The basis for the Thatched Brick project is an investigation of the traditional building materials clay and reeds to develop a new way of building in a more sustainable way. By combining insulating bricks (poroton blocks) and thatched reeds you achieve an extremely robust structure that can be used in a variety of different multi-story housing projects.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Exterior Photography
© Kim Høltermand

The investigation sits on the foundation of the historic Danish building culture and the proud traditions in craftmanship and seeks to further develop a building technique that reaches into the future at a time when we need to be able to build with a heavily reduced carbon footprint.

Thatched Brick is a building system that enables a breathable and mono-material construction that lives up to industry standards regarding strength, insulation, fire, etc.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jens Lindhe
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography
© Jens Lindhe
Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Brick
© Jens Lindhe

The loadbearing construction is made from poroton blocks that in themselves are insulating. On the outside, the wall is then lined with prefabricated thatched elements which then adds weather protection and additional insulation to the construction.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography
© Jens Lindhe

Brick as a material is very durable and buildings made from brick can live several hundred years – in that sense, brick doesn’t encourage disassembly but continuous use and reuse in the same place. The thatched elements and the rest of the facade, however, have a shorter lifespan than brick and are therefore made easily accessible so they can be maintained, repaired, taken apart, and changed as it is needed.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Hampus Berndtson

Through the exposed construction system the Thatched Brick silently conveys the lifespan of the materials in a way that can be both logically understood and sensually experienced.

Save this picture!
Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK - Exterior Photography
© Jens Lindhe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Søren Kierkegaards Pl., København, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CINARK
Office
RØNNOW LETH & GORI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionDenmark
Cite: "Thatched Brick Pavilion / RØNNOW LETH & GORI + CINARK" 06 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005013/thatched-brick-pavilion-leth-and-gori> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags