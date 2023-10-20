Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Throughout the modern era, pavilion architecture has consistently reflected cutting-edge architectural trends. These temporary or semi-permanent structures, often featured in exhibitions, fairs, cultural events, and sports gatherings, provide a platform for exploring new materials and design concepts. Pavilion designs are intended for easy assembly and disassembly and are typically used for short durations, making it crucial to consider reducing environmental impact without sacrificing aesthetics and innovation. In this endeavor, wood emerges as a key ally.

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 2 of 17Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 3 of 17Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 4 of 17Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 5 of 17Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - More Images+ 12

Choosing wood as the primary construction material for pavilions offers several advantages. As a renewable and biodegradable resource, responsibly sourced wood signifies a more environmentally sustainable option. Wood's versatility allows for various applications, such as panels, slats, and structural meshes. This versatility enables efficient use of each element, minimizing waste. Wood can be worked into different forms, preserving its natural texture or adapting it with various colors and finishes. Furthermore, wood's lightweight, compared to other construction materials, simplifies project transportation, assembly, and disassembly.

To showcase the potential of wood in pavilion architecture, we have compiled 15 projects below.

Pavilion Let’s Play! / DREAM

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 6 of 17
Pavilion Let’s Play! / DREAM. Image courtesy of DREAM.Archi

Forest Pavilion / nArchitects

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 4 of 17
Forest Pavilion / nArchitects. Image: © Iwan Baan

Pavilion of the Future / NOVOE

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 7 of 17
Pavilion of the Future / NOVOE. Image: © Ilya Ivanov

Around Pavilion / Christiansen Andersen

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 8 of 17
Around Pavilion / Christiansen Andersen. Image: © Hampus Berndtson

Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 11 of 17
Xylem Pavilion / Kéré Architecture. Image: © Iwan Baan

Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 3 of 17
Patagonian Shadow Pavilion / DRAA. Image: © Felipe Camus

25 Pavilion / Dum Dum Lab + Departamento de Arquitectura UTFSM

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 9 of 17
25 Pavilion / Dum Dum Lab + Departamento de Arquitectura UTFSM. Image courtesy of Dum Dum Lab + Departamento de Arquitectura UTFSM

YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 10 of 17
YAF_Constructo 2: El Pesar del Viento Pavilion / Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet. Image courtesy of Álvaro Parraguez + Beatriz Harriet

Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 5 of 17
Machum House Pavilion / Yong Ju Lee Architecture. Image courtesy of Yong Ju Lee Architecture

The Forest Pavilion / IDS

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 14 of 17
The Forest Pavilion / IDS. Image: © Youngchae Park

Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) + Arch. Rodrigo Rubio and Arch. Miguel Guerrero

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 2 of 17
Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) + Arch. Rodrigo Rubio and Arch. Miguel Guerrero. Image: © Adrià Goula

Garden of Communities Pavilion / Hello Wood

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 13 of 17
Garden of Communities Pavilion / Hello Wood. Image: © György Palkó

Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 15 of 17
Inbetween Pavilion / Pontoatelier. Image: © Mariana Lopes

Brugge Diptych Pavilion / PARA

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 16 of 17
Brugge Diptych Pavilion / PARA. Image: © Stijn Bollaert

Serralves’ Pavilion / fala

Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions - Image 17 of 17
Serralves’ Pavilion / fala. Image: © Ricardo Loureiro

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Wood in Architecture presented by Tantimber ThermoWood.

Tantimber ThermoWood brings the timeless warmth of wood to modern design. Natural, renewable, and non-toxic, they transform sustainably sourced wood species into dimensionally stable and durable wood products for use in residential and commercial building and design projects. Find out more about how the enduring beauty of ThermoWood brings warmth to the built environment.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

