Sustainability and Innovation in Ephemeral Architecture: 15 Wooden Pavilions

Save this picture! Pavilion of the Future / NOVOE. Image: © Ilya Ivanov

Throughout the modern era, pavilion architecture has consistently reflected cutting-edge architectural trends. These temporary or semi-permanent structures, often featured in exhibitions, fairs, cultural events, and sports gatherings, provide a platform for exploring new materials and design concepts. Pavilion designs are intended for easy assembly and disassembly and are typically used for short durations, making it crucial to consider reducing environmental impact without sacrificing aesthetics and innovation. In this endeavor, wood emerges as a key ally.

+ 12

Choosing wood as the primary construction material for pavilions offers several advantages. As a renewable and biodegradable resource, responsibly sourced wood signifies a more environmentally sustainable option. Wood's versatility allows for various applications, such as panels, slats, and structural meshes. This versatility enables efficient use of each element, minimizing waste. Wood can be worked into different forms, preserving its natural texture or adapting it with various colors and finishes. Furthermore, wood's lightweight, compared to other construction materials, simplifies project transportation, assembly, and disassembly.

To showcase the potential of wood in pavilion architecture, we have compiled 15 projects below.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Wood in Architecture presented by Tantimber ThermoWood.

Tantimber ThermoWood brings the timeless warmth of wood to modern design. Natural, renewable, and non-toxic, they transform sustainably sourced wood species into dimensionally stable and durable wood products for use in residential and commercial building and design projects. Find out more about how the enduring beauty of ThermoWood brings warmth to the built environment.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.