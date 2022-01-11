We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Brugge Diptych Pavilion / PARA

Brugge Diptych Pavilion / PARA
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Iwan Baan+ 42

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Bruges, Belgium
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Jon Lott / Para Project, completes the Brugge Diptych --a temporary pavilion for the 2021 Brugge Triennale, TraumA, Brugge, Belgium. The Diptych served as an event space for the Triennale’s programming, addressing issues in urban trauma, and was one of several international commissions open within the city through late Fall.

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Docked within Brugge’s peripheral and residential waterways, and roughly the same size as its neighbors, the wood-framed pavilion stood on 15 (sistered) pontoons, avoiding any direct contact with the protected UNESCO Heritage city. The visitor rested mid-block, through summer and fall, abutting an abandoned 15thc. canal house, thereby dividing the block in two. 

© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Plan
Plan

Its brief proximity with the canal house is a study in formal estrangements. Still, through orientation, material, scale, and posture, the pavilion recognized something of itself in its new neighbor. It seems both have their trauma to work through. After all, architecture is felt before it is understood. 

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The project is the third in a serial study of urban “strangers,” including Lott’s Storefront for Storefront (2016) and the Roche/Dinkeloo Double, at the Fine Arts Centers, Amherst (2018). Each embraces the familiar construction technique of “common framing” in partnership with their respective institutional urban concerns.

© Jasper van het Groenewoud
© Jasper van het Groenewoud

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bruges, Belgium

Cite: "Brugge Diptych Pavilion / PARA" 11 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

