Nike Experience Hub – Potsdamer Platz / Blossity

Project Management : Oxford Properties

City : Berlin

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The global pandemic of physical inactivity urges us to rebuild streetscapes as places for sports and play. Beyond the typical competitive sports in fenced ‘court’ settings there is vast potential to make physical movement an integrated part of the daily environments in which citizens live, work and learn.

The Nike Experience Hub is a fully mirrored permanent pavilion, situated on a colourful and circular multi-sport landscape in the iconic Sony Center at Potsdamer Platz, Berlin.

The Nike Grind floor is made from recycled shoes: rubber from the outsole, foam from the midsole and material from the upper. The mirrored pavilion puts put the athlete centre stage, while the pavilion itself completely blends in its surroundings. The thoughtfully planned out concept creates a sense of surprise in this formal urban environment and naturally draws people closer to sport.

The Hub provides every citizen in Berlin with a stimulating platform for sports and play. The Nike Experience Hub facilitates a range movement; from urban dance to yoga and from high intensity training to warming up for a run through the Tiergarten. All experiences are enabled by Nike Coaches, free of charge and open to all in Berlin.

The Nike Experience Hub features a living green roof and is surrounded by an intimate pocket park, designed by Berlin-based CapattiStaubach landscape architects. Here, mature Amelanchier Lamarckii trees create an urban oasis for the birds of Berlin.

Blossity is well versed in the concept of placemaking, and the strategy for the Nike Experience Hub reflects our believe sport & play as a driver of personal wellbeing and as catalyst for thriving cities and campuses.