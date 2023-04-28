Circular Economy: Design Strategies in a Larger Time Dimension

These days, the architecture industry cannot disregard how significant the challenge of sustainability has become. One strategy for achieving sustainable development is a circular economy, based on a sustainable life cycle. This strategy minimizes resource usage and extends the useful life of buildings from a design perspective. Moreover, another challenge is how to increase the usability of the building itself, in addition to how we've incorporated building disassembly into the cycle. This requires that designers take the future into account when making design decisions, integrating the requirements of the present with the potential outcomes of what has not yet happened.

+ 9

1. Variable nature of space

When the spatial nature of the building itself is no longer homogeneous and fixed, it will increase the diversity of how the building is used. The possibility of the building's continuous usage is increased when it can accommodate spaces of various dimensions and layouts.

CUBE Art Museum, a renovation project. It is particularly worth mentioning that the magically variable central courtyard is located in the building. The factory's original courtyard, which was enclosed on three sides, became an enclosed courtyard after the architect built a concrete wall. A steel beam sliding crane suspends several inverted arch canvases above the courtyard, and these canvases hang naturally and can be opened and closed freely. They provide shade from the sun and rain when closed. With the function of opening and closing, the courtyard can serve as a location for both the opening ceremony and an outdoor exhibition.

The theatre is relatively small with about 120 seats. When both sets of folding doors behind the stage are fully opened, the courtyard suddenly becomes a part of the theatre, The performers act and dance inside and outside, taking in the natural elements outside as part of the performance. On another occasion, the courtyard rising along the slope can be an ideal auditorium for both performances and an open-air cinema.

2. Functionally convertible space

When a building function has timeliness, it is predicted that it will have a longer vacancy in comparison to the opportunity to be used. Why is it not a waste from an economic perspective? The possibility of conversion is considered early in the design process so that it can be used for other purposes even after the initial purpose of construction is accomplished.

Functional conversion of historical heritage： TanArt Community / Nomos Architects

After nearly 20 years of operation, the Xi'an Shiyou University residential campus boiler station no longer has a production function due to the switch to a different energy supply system. The large, tall boiler operation room is well-suited for an art exhibition, while the smaller rooms could be used as commercial space to fund art events. The appropriate functions of this conversion will protect the building's original frame. In addition, the use of scaffolding to create a temporary fence acts as a base framework for future changing scenarios.

Functional conversion in post-match： National Biathlon Center / THAD

Biathlon Center is one of the main competition venues in Zhangjiakou Zone of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Olympic venues will require a significant investment of labor and assets, while the length of use has timeliness. The National Biathlon Center's technical building is intended to meet competition requirements while also accommodating post-competition function conversion. The building's second floor is primarily used for event services; the second floor is linked to the platform and grandstand on the same floor, with an elevated floor for temporary spectator services during the event and other functions after the event. Part of the building's partition wall is made of a movable and demountable lightweight partition wall system, which is useful for post-race function transformation.

3. Moveable buildings

When a building is no longer fixed, it creates more opportunities for its surroundings and for itself. A building that can be placed anywhere enters the cycle from its entirety. Recycling without any disassembly or change in properties maximizes the value of the building.

HEX-SYS is a reconfigurable and reusable building system OPEN Architecture designed. Inspired by both the ancient Chinese wooden building system which can be taken apart and rebuilt elsewhere with little damage. This rapidly buildable and reusable building system extends the building's life cycle and achieves true sustainability. Prefabricated production and assembled construction allow it to be mass-produced like a product, and it evolves into a variety of versions that are flexible for different sites and functions through different combinations of modules.

A multi-story prefab system that is infinitely expandable, the Metabolist-inspired Plugin Tower is comprised of a steel space frame, a kit of parts that can be assembled in endless variations. Units are made with PAO’s proprietary Plugin Panel system, modules that incorporate insulation, wiring, plumbing, and interior and exterior finishes into one molded part. Panels are attached with integrated locks. Unlike with shipping containers, Plugin Panels allow living spaces to be added without heavy machinery and do not restrict their layouts to the shape of a box. The removable and re-buildable features of “Plugin Tower” make it simple to pack, move, and rebuild when it's time to relocate.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Circular Economy. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

