Mobile Pavilion / Prototype + Sets Studio

Pavilion • Mykolaiv, Ukraine Architects: Prototype Studio, Sets Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 116 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Yevhenii Avramenko

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Anonima Castelli , LAYHER

Lead Architects: Dima Miheev, Yana Buchtska (SETS STUDIO), Ivan Protasov (PROTOTYPE)

Architectural Visualization: Taras Baran (RAMKA CO)

Design Team: Dima Miheev, Yana Buchtska (SETS STUDIO), Ivan Protasov (PROTOTYPE), Taras Baran

Construction Administration Team: Dima Miheev, Yana Buchtska (SETS STUDIO), Ivan Protasov (PROTOTYPE)

Structural Consultants: Artem Bilyk, Layher Holding GmbH & Co

General Contractor : CCG Development

City: Mykolaiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. The Mobile Pavilion is a public program designed to revitalize and bolster local communities and urban spaces across diverse regional cities by House of Europe. Collaboratively conceived by architectural firms SETS Studio and PROTOTYPE, this pavilion offers a versatile and adaptable solution that seamlessly integrates with the distinctive context and purpose of each city, all while remaining transportable

The architectural concept behind the pavilion was rooted in creating a platform for dialogue. During the competition, architects operated without knowledge of the pavilion's eventual locations, resulting in a context-independent architectural project. At the heart of the Mobile Pavilion lies a pair of uniquely designed amphitheaters that introduce a new dynamic to the urban landscape and serve as public spaces. These amphitheaters can be arranged in a variety of configurations, expanding the urban public realm. Equipped with interior space and a universal information library, each amphitheater can effortlessly host a wide range of programs, promoting flexibility and inclusivity

In alignment with sustainability goals, architects prioritized durable and recycling materials in the future. Industrial modular components, including Layher systems and FRP grating panels, not only ensure structural integrity but also allow for secondary use after utilization of the project.

Architecturally, the pavilion deliberately contrasts urban surroundings, serving as a captivating visual focal point that enlivens public events and activates urban spaces. Its tribune structure offers versatile applications, akin to a playground where visitors craft their experiences.

Underneath the amphitheater blocks lie functional interior spaces. One accommodates workshops and offices, while the other serves as an info point with a library and coffee area. Sliding glass doors foster openness, enabling fluid movement and usage flexibility. The use of galvanized metal sheets and rubber flooring ensures durability.

Portable furniture suits workshops and lectures, while the library space integrates a coffee point, storage, and event program bulletin board. The furniture sets within this space are a hybrid of public and domestic furniture, constructed from durable materials, offering a seamless blend of comfort and resilience.

The Mobile Pavilion's adaptability shines in multiple city installations, activating public spaces and fostering community engagement. A testament to architectural innovation, it enriches the public realm through adaptability, conscious material choices, and mobility. The interior's flexible configuration, durable materials, and amenities amplify functionality. As it journeys through cities, the pavilion subtly influences each location, shaping its physical and social fabric.