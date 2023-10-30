Sikbang Maru Pavilion / one-aftr

+ 33

Design Team: Joon Ma, Ryu Ahn, Yoonha Lee

Client: Shaarvin J Patel

Country: South Korea

"Sikbang Maru" is a pavilion that reinterprets a greenhouse designed for plant cultivation as a space for people, providing diverse experiences through changing environmental elements. The project consists of six adjoining bays covered with four different fabrics to create four zones with distinct interior environments by manipulating light and airflow.

“Sikbang Maru" integrates four unique zones within its pavilion. The hall, spanning two bays, is wrapped in a white shade mesh, creating a spacious and inviting shaded area. With a large square stage and square benches, it serves as a space for visitors to relax, sit, or even showcase their talents. At the heart of the pavilion lies the greenhouse, occupying a single bay and featuring an eight-meter-long linear garden enclosed in translucent film. The inner garden is visible from both inside and outside through carefully placed openings, revealing the lush greenery and its reflections on the film.

The meditation space, occupying another single bay, is enclosed in a blackout burgundy-colored waterproof tarp, offering a calm refuge amidst the bustling streets of Seoul. Lastly, the lobby, spanning two bays and located at the museum's entrance, is wrapped in insulated yet light-transmitting fabric, extending a warm welcome to visitors. Within the large openings in the lobby, translucent PVC curtains spanning the width of the bay create an intimate and cozy resting area for visitors.

"Sikbang Maru" introduces an economical, accessible, and versatile system, underscoring architecture's role in controlling and enhancing our environment. But most importantly, it offers a welcoming public space that presents various atmospheric perspectives under a single roof.