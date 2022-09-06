Best Practices for Materials and Constructive Techniques

When developing a project, an architect needs to deal with numerous decisions: Does the building correspond with the client's requirements? Can the contractors build it without problems? Are the costs what were initially expected? Does the project have a good relationship with its surroundings? How will it age? To figure all of this out, the professional must take into account several issues that will both influence each other and directly affect the final product. Among these, the chosen materials and constructive techniques play an essential role, as these elements are what give shape to the designer's vision and can influence factors such as the accessibility or the environmental impact of a building.
However, being well-versed in all the options, advantages and disadvantages of each decision is a herculean task that demands resources, research and time - factors that are usually scarce in our profession. Under the motto “What is good architecture”, we have compiled a series of articles that exemplify best practices in the use of constructive materials and techniques, seeking to cover as much ground as possible for all types of questions:
Traditional and innovative materials
Whereas the first human shelters were made of wooden trunks, we then moved on and spent a lot of time stacking stones, and then turned to Portland cement to dominate our cities with concrete structures. Now, however, there are a multitude of materials to choose from, from the most efficiently used traditional options, to innovative and unusual products. Will the future of architecture be built with highly durable and technological materials or will we go back to using biomaterials? Is wood the right choice or are there ways to make concrete more efficient and environmentally friendly?
- The Potential of Bamboo and Mass Timber for the Construction Industry: An Interview with Pablo van der Lugt
The importance of technology
We have a contradictory relationship with technology. While it helps us make processes more efficient and safe, there are fears that these tools might take the place of professionals in the future. However, we have observed that, ultimately, technology has the power to provide architects with tools for better decision-making that is better informed and suited for each situation. In addition, it can free some professionals from mundane tasks in order to focus on using their creativity to design spaces that are habitable, pleasant and sustainable.
Inventions, experiments and the role of scientific research
Although architects are at the forefront of scientific research when specifying products and making daily decisions on projects, we often forget the huge amount of people behind the scenes who are focusing on material innovations. Research has shown that certain decision-making in architectural projects can influence health or mood, and this includes the choice of materials - both old and new.
Towards a more conscious future for the construction industry
It is inevitable to mention this issue when we know that the construction industry is the largest greenhouse gas emitter and consumes a huge amount of natural resources. However, it also has a lot of potential to become a vector of change, and can actively contribute to mitigating climate change, as well as improving people's quality of life in cities.