World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How Color Affects Architecture

How Color Affects Architecture

Save this article
How Color Affects Architecture

Just as the colors of an abstract painting or photograph can produce a certain mood, so can the colors of a building or room profoundly influence how the people using it feel. Physiologically, study after study has shown that blue light slows the production of melatonin, keeping people more alert or awake even at night. Psychologically, people associate certain colors with certain feelings due to cultural symbols and lived experiences – for example, they might perceive the color red as menacing or frightening because of its connection to blood.

Altogether, the way a room is colored can have complex effects on how its users feel, while a façade can be perceived in dramatically different ways depending on how it is colored. Below, we summarize the emotional associations of every color, assessing their differing effects as each is used in architectural space.

Design Wing / Coordination Asia. Image © Coordination Asia Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA Family Box Qingdao / Crossboundaries. Image © Xia Zhi Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams + 52

Red

Red can connote passion, excitement, or warmth depending on its precise hue, but it can also be associated with fear or danger. The way the color is used and how the space is laid out can determine how exactly it is perceived. Darker, maroon hues may read as sultry and enticing, while bright, neon reds are friendly and eye-catching. All-encompassing red, if done poorly, may feel overbearing, but if done effectively can create a unique ambient experience. Touches of red in otherwise more neutrally colored spaces can also be a highly effective method of drawing people’s attention to specific objects or elements.

Save this picture!
Innovation Lab / AIM Architecture. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Innovation Lab / AIM Architecture. Image © Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Herstal City Hall / Frederic Haesevoets Architecte. Image © Christophe Vootz
Herstal City Hall / Frederic Haesevoets Architecte. Image © Christophe Vootz
Save this picture!
HILTI headquarters / metroquadrado®. Image © Bernardo Portugal
HILTI headquarters / metroquadrado®. Image © Bernardo Portugal
Save this picture!
OpyCo / YBYPY. Image © Pedro Vannucci
OpyCo / YBYPY. Image © Pedro Vannucci
Save this picture!
D-Edge / Muti Randolph + Marcelo Pontes + Zemel + Chalabi Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba
D-Edge / Muti Randolph + Marcelo Pontes + Zemel + Chalabi Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba
Save this picture!
Zen Sushi Restaurant / Carlo Berarducci Architecture. Image © Fernando Guerra
Zen Sushi Restaurant / Carlo Berarducci Architecture. Image © Fernando Guerra
Save this picture!
Apos2 / Apostrophy’s. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan
Apos2 / Apostrophy’s. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Orange

Though unusual, architectural uses of the color orange can create soothing, luminous, friendly spaces. Less ostentatious than red, orange spaces are calmer but still bright and jovial. Because it is less aggressive, it is also less risky for use in abundance.

Save this picture!
Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams
Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Missouri State University – Level 1 Game Center / Dake | Wells Architecture. Image © Architectural Imageworks
Missouri State University – Level 1 Game Center / Dake | Wells Architecture. Image © Architectural Imageworks
Save this picture!
Lille Métropole Commercial Court / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes. Image © 11H45
Lille Métropole Commercial Court / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes. Image © 11H45
Save this picture!
McAllen Main Library / MSR Design. Image © Lara Swimmer
McAllen Main Library / MSR Design. Image © Lara Swimmer
Save this picture!
Riverview Park Visitor Service Building I / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Courtesy of De Leon and Primmer Architecture Workshop
Riverview Park Visitor Service Building I / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Courtesy of De Leon and Primmer Architecture Workshop

Yellow

Yellow is consistently radiant and cheerful, and can be used both all over a space and to highlight specific elements in a way that does not overwhelm as much as red. Due to its friendly and quirky associations, it is used commonly in children’s spaces such as daycares and kindergartens, and due to its radiance is conducive to making any grey or somber space seem instantly livelier. Paler or more orange hues of yellow may appear calmer.

Save this picture!
Unite Here Health LA Office / Lehrer Architects. Image Courtesy of Lehrer Architects
Unite Here Health LA Office / Lehrer Architects. Image Courtesy of Lehrer Architects
Save this picture!
The Tetrisception / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Vibhor Yadav
The Tetrisception / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Vibhor Yadav
Save this picture!
Fai-Fah / SPARCH. Image © TMB Bank
Fai-Fah / SPARCH. Image © TMB Bank
Save this picture!
Duplex Tibbaut / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Duplex Tibbaut / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Sjötorget Kindergarten / Rotstein Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of Rotstein Architecture
Sjötorget Kindergarten / Rotstein Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of Rotstein Architecture
Save this picture!
The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt. Image © Hey! Cheese
The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt. Image © Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Lock & Be Free / Wanna One. Image © CaulinPhoto
Lock & Be Free / Wanna One. Image © CaulinPhoto

Green

Another unusual color for architecture, green – particularly emerald green or pastel green – is highly soothing and relaxing. Even neon green, however bright, generally appears calmer than other neon colors. However, yellow-green, if used poorly, may feel strangely clinical, particularly in juxtaposition with white. Externally, green walls and green roofs both suggest sustainability and connote friendly warmth.

Save this picture!
Espai Caixa / MIRAG. Image © Jordi Surroca
Espai Caixa / MIRAG. Image © Jordi Surroca
Save this picture!
I AM Recycled / PKMN Architectures. Image Courtesy of PKMN Architectures
I AM Recycled / PKMN Architectures. Image Courtesy of PKMN Architectures
Save this picture!
Yandex Saint Petersburg Office / za bor architects. Image © Peter Zaytsev
Yandex Saint Petersburg Office / za bor architects. Image © Peter Zaytsev
Save this picture!
Antas Educative Center / AVA Architects. Image © Jose Campos
Antas Educative Center / AVA Architects. Image © Jose Campos
Save this picture!
Family Box Qingdao / Crossboundaries. Image © Xia Zhi
Family Box Qingdao / Crossboundaries. Image © Xia Zhi
Save this picture!
House in the Mountains / Gluck+. Image © Steve Mundinger
House in the Mountains / Gluck+. Image © Steve Mundinger

Blue

Blue is cool, soothing, dignified, and secure. On ceilings, it connotes the celestial, while individual blue elements such as columns or furniture are among the most common uses of a primary color in architecture. Blue light installations are also among the most effective in outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions
High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions
Save this picture!
Channel 7 BBTV / Apostrophy's + Airbase Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan
Channel 7 BBTV / Apostrophy's + Airbase Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan
Save this picture!
Melanchthon College Schiebroek / OIII Architecten. Image © Rob t' Hart
Melanchthon College Schiebroek / OIII Architecten. Image © Rob t' Hart
Save this picture!
Wehrhahn-Line Düsseldorf / netzwerkarchitekten. Image © Jorg Hempel
Wehrhahn-Line Düsseldorf / netzwerkarchitekten. Image © Jorg Hempel

Purple

Purple, like blue, can be soft and relaxing, but to an even greater extent – particularly pastel purple in diffused light settings. Neon purple, particularly neon purple lights, are fun, bright, and exciting, and can make a lasting impression due to their uniqueness.

Save this picture!
Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes
Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes
Save this picture!
Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA
Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA
Save this picture!
OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro Sorokyevych
OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro Sorokyevych
Save this picture!
Ziggo Dome / Benthem Crouwel Architects. Image © Jannes Linders
Ziggo Dome / Benthem Crouwel Architects. Image © Jannes Linders
Save this picture!
The Year / Estudio Guto Requena. Image © Fran Parente
The Year / Estudio Guto Requena. Image © Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Orange Fitness Gym / KMT Project Department. Image © Ravil Safiullin
Orange Fitness Gym / KMT Project Department. Image © Ravil Safiullin

White

White walls are among the most common features of modern architecture for their connotations of purity and cleanliness. On exterior walls, they are conducive to dramatic shadows and flat, pristine facades, while interior white walls can make users feel calm but alert. White ceilings and walls also help diffuse light, making interior spaces seem brighter.

Save this picture!
House-T / Tsukano Architect Office. Image © Kenichi Asano
House-T / Tsukano Architect Office. Image © Kenichi Asano
Save this picture!
The Polite House / JVA. Image © Lars Evanger
The Polite House / JVA. Image © Lars Evanger
Save this picture!
Oasis - Pastoral Care Voestalpine / x architekten. Image © David Schreyer
Oasis - Pastoral Care Voestalpine / x architekten. Image © David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Munich Fractal Arena / Dear design. Image © Xavier Manosa
Munich Fractal Arena / Dear design. Image © Xavier Manosa
Save this picture!
V House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos. Image © Cesar Bejar
V House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos. Image © Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
One Ocean, Thematic Pavilion EXPO 2012 / soma. Image © SOMA
One Ocean, Thematic Pavilion EXPO 2012 / soma. Image © SOMA
Save this picture!
White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects. Image © Tomas Ghisellini
White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects. Image © Tomas Ghisellini

Black

Black buildings tend to appear cool and contemplative, though they may be perceived as ominous in certain situations as well. Thoughtful lighting within black interiors and on black exteriors can make rooms and facades feel less dark and oppressive. While black wooden architecture may appear rustic and introverted, black metal detailing often feels sleek and modern.

Save this picture!
Objective Subject Offices / GRT Architects. Image © Nicole Franzen
Objective Subject Offices / GRT Architects. Image © Nicole Franzen
Save this picture!
Mr Sun Sushi Bar / Atelier Branco Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Kok
Mr Sun Sushi Bar / Atelier Branco Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Yuwan Restaurant / Nota Design Architects + Engineers. Image © Jian Long
Yuwan Restaurant / Nota Design Architects + Engineers. Image © Jian Long

Evidently, color has enormous emotive power in both architectural interiors and exteriors. However, when designing with color, even something as simple or common as black and white, due consideration to lighting, material, and design is imperative as well. With each color often connoting a whole host of different emotions from the happiest to the most ominous, only cohesive and holistic design can ensure that color use generates the intended effect.

Save this picture!
Metal Rainbow-Zhongshu Bookstore in Suzhou / Wutopia Lab. Image © Yijie Hu
Metal Rainbow-Zhongshu Bookstore in Suzhou / Wutopia Lab. Image © Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
Design Wing / Coordination Asia. Image © Coordination Asia
Design Wing / Coordination Asia. Image © Coordination Asia
Save this picture!
Microsoft Suzhou Technology Center / PDM International. Image Courtesy of PDM International
Microsoft Suzhou Technology Center / PDM International. Image Courtesy of PDM International
Save this picture!
Your Rainbow Panorama / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image Courtesy of Studio Olafur Eliasson
Your Rainbow Panorama / Studio Olafur Eliasson. Image Courtesy of Studio Olafur Eliasson
About this author
Lilly Cao
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Lilly Cao. "How Color Affects Architecture" 19 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930266/how-color-affects-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream