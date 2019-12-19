How Color Affects Architecture

Save this picture! Childrens Museum of the Arts / WORKac. Image © Ari Marcopoulos

Just as the colors of an abstract painting or photograph can produce a certain mood, so can the colors of a building or room profoundly influence how the people using it feel. Physiologically, study after study has shown that blue light slows the production of melatonin, keeping people more alert or awake even at night. Psychologically, people associate certain colors with certain feelings due to cultural symbols and lived experiences – for example, they might perceive the color red as menacing or frightening because of its connection to blood.



Altogether, the way a room is colored can have complex effects on how its users feel, while a façade can be perceived in dramatically different ways depending on how it is colored. Below, we summarize the emotional associations of every color, assessing their differing effects as each is used in architectural space.

Red can connote passion, excitement, or warmth depending on its precise hue, but it can also be associated with fear or danger. The way the color is used and how the space is laid out can determine how exactly it is perceived. Darker, maroon hues may read as sultry and enticing, while bright, neon reds are friendly and eye-catching. All-encompassing red, if done poorly, may feel overbearing, but if done effectively can create a unique ambient experience. Touches of red in otherwise more neutrally colored spaces can also be a highly effective method of drawing people’s attention to specific objects or elements.

Save this picture! Innovation Lab / AIM Architecture. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Save this picture! Herstal City Hall / Frederic Haesevoets Architecte. Image © Christophe Vootz

Save this picture! HILTI headquarters / metroquadrado®. Image © Bernardo Portugal

Save this picture! D-Edge / Muti Randolph + Marcelo Pontes + Zemel + Chalabi Arquitetos. Image © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Zen Sushi Restaurant / Carlo Berarducci Architecture. Image © Fernando Guerra

Though unusual, architectural uses of the color orange can create soothing, luminous, friendly spaces. Less ostentatious than red, orange spaces are calmer but still bright and jovial. Because it is less aggressive, it is also less risky for use in abundance.

Save this picture! Le Soufflet / NatureHumaine. Image © Adrien Williams

Save this picture! Missouri State University – Level 1 Game Center / Dake | Wells Architecture. Image © Architectural Imageworks

Save this picture! Lille Métropole Commercial Court / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes. Image © 11H45

Save this picture! McAllen Main Library / MSR Design. Image © Lara Swimmer

Save this picture! Riverview Park Visitor Service Building I / De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop. Image Courtesy of De Leon and Primmer Architecture Workshop

Yellow is consistently radiant and cheerful, and can be used both all over a space and to highlight specific elements in a way that does not overwhelm as much as red. Due to its friendly and quirky associations, it is used commonly in children’s spaces such as daycares and kindergartens, and due to its radiance is conducive to making any grey or somber space seem instantly livelier. Paler or more orange hues of yellow may appear calmer.

Save this picture! Unite Here Health LA Office / Lehrer Architects. Image Courtesy of Lehrer Architects

Save this picture! The Tetrisception / Renesa Architecture Design Interiors Studio. Image © Vibhor Yadav

Save this picture! Duplex Tibbaut / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Sjötorget Kindergarten / Rotstein Arkitekter. Image Courtesy of Rotstein Architecture

Save this picture! The Gym Of Accessory Store / 45tilt. Image © Hey! Cheese

Save this picture! Lock & Be Free / Wanna One. Image © CaulinPhoto

Another unusual color for architecture, green – particularly emerald green or pastel green – is highly soothing and relaxing. Even neon green, however bright, generally appears calmer than other neon colors. However, yellow-green, if used poorly, may feel strangely clinical, particularly in juxtaposition with white. Externally, green walls and green roofs both suggest sustainability and connote friendly warmth.

Save this picture! Espai Caixa / MIRAG. Image © Jordi Surroca

Save this picture! I AM Recycled / PKMN Architectures. Image Courtesy of PKMN Architectures

Save this picture! Yandex Saint Petersburg Office / za bor architects. Image © Peter Zaytsev

Save this picture! Antas Educative Center / AVA Architects. Image © Jose Campos

Save this picture! Family Box Qingdao / Crossboundaries. Image © Xia Zhi

Save this picture! House in the Mountains / Gluck+. Image © Steve Mundinger

Blue is cool, soothing, dignified, and secure. On ceilings, it connotes the celestial, while individual blue elements such as columns or furniture are among the most common uses of a primary color in architecture. Blue light installations are also among the most effective in outdoor spaces.

Save this picture! High Trestle Trail Bridge / RDG Planning & Design. Image © Iris22 Productions

Save this picture! Channel 7 BBTV / Apostrophy's + Airbase Architects. Image © Ketsiree Wongwan

Save this picture! Melanchthon College Schiebroek / OIII Architecten. Image © Rob t' Hart

Purple, like blue, can be soft and relaxing, but to an even greater extent – particularly pastel purple in diffused light settings. Neon purple, particularly neon purple lights, are fun, bright, and exciting, and can make a lasting impression due to their uniqueness.

Save this picture! Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Luke Hayes

Save this picture! Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © MAA

Save this picture! OMNOMNOM Vegan Cafe / replus design bureau. Image © Dmytro Sorokyevych

Save this picture! Ziggo Dome / Benthem Crouwel Architects. Image © Jannes Linders

Save this picture! The Year / Estudio Guto Requena. Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Orange Fitness Gym / KMT Project Department. Image © Ravil Safiullin

White walls are among the most common features of modern architecture for their connotations of purity and cleanliness. On exterior walls, they are conducive to dramatic shadows and flat, pristine facades, while interior white walls can make users feel calm but alert. White ceilings and walls also help diffuse light, making interior spaces seem brighter.

Save this picture! House-T / Tsukano Architect Office. Image © Kenichi Asano

Save this picture! The Polite House / JVA. Image © Lars Evanger

Save this picture! Oasis - Pastoral Care Voestalpine / x architekten. Image © David Schreyer

Save this picture! Munich Fractal Arena / Dear design. Image © Xavier Manosa

Save this picture! V House / COTAPAREDES Arquitectos. Image © Cesar Bejar

Save this picture! One Ocean, Thematic Pavilion EXPO 2012 / soma. Image © SOMA

Save this picture! White Digger / Tomas Ghisellini Architects. Image © Tomas Ghisellini

Black buildings tend to appear cool and contemplative, though they may be perceived as ominous in certain situations as well. Thoughtful lighting within black interiors and on black exteriors can make rooms and facades feel less dark and oppressive. While black wooden architecture may appear rustic and introverted, black metal detailing often feels sleek and modern.

Save this picture! Objective Subject Offices / GRT Architects. Image © Nicole Franzen

Save this picture! Mr Sun Sushi Bar / Atelier Branco Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Yuwan Restaurant / Nota Design Architects + Engineers. Image © Jian Long

Evidently, color has enormous emotive power in both architectural interiors and exteriors. However, when designing with color, even something as simple or common as black and white, due consideration to lighting, material, and design is imperative as well. With each color often connoting a whole host of different emotions from the happiest to the most ominous, only cohesive and holistic design can ensure that color use generates the intended effect.

Save this picture! Metal Rainbow-Zhongshu Bookstore in Suzhou / Wutopia Lab. Image © Yijie Hu

Save this picture! Design Wing / Coordination Asia. Image © Coordination Asia

Save this picture! Microsoft Suzhou Technology Center / PDM International. Image Courtesy of PDM International