Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe

Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe

Save

Urban playgrounds are evolving from simple swing sets and slides into dynamic, multi-faceted urban landscapes. These new designs are more than just places to play; they are thoughtfully integrated spaces that address urban challenges, promote community, and inspire creativity. A key trend is the intentional use of color and pattern. Designers are utilizing vibrant color zones to segment different functional areas, creating a visually dynamic experience that contrasts with natural surroundings. This approach can also be used to establish a cohesive urban identity, with thoughtful color palettes that complement the existing cityscape.

Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 2 of 39Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 3 of 39Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 4 of 39Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 5 of 39Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - More Images+ 34

Modern playgrounds are blurring the lines between play and the environment, creating playscapes that double as climate-resilient infrastructure. These spaces manage storm runoff and flooding with features like rain gardens, while also providing interactive water elements and unique, imaginative structures. Beyond just play, these parks are becoming hubs that include dedicated sports and recreational areas, such as courts for various games and skate parks, ensuring they cater to all ages and interests.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 19 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

This new vision for urban play is realized through several key design principles. Designers use color to organize activity, create topographic landscapes that encourage exploration, and integrate water for both sensory engagement and urban cooling. Play structures are often reimagined as artistic installations that foster creative interaction, while the inclusion of diverse recreational facilities helps transform these spaces into inclusive, multi-generational community hubs.

Related Article

Playgrounds: Conquering Public Spaces

Color Zoning

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, color zoning is a design strategy used to define different functional areas within urban playgrounds, guiding user flow and creating distinct spaces for various activities.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 35 of 39
Barigui Playground / Antonio Abrão Arquitetura

Playground MacroLotto Zero Prato / Ufficio Planificazione degli Spazi Pubblici del Comune di Prato
2020 - Italy

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 2 of 39
© Emma Neri

Magdy El Khouly Street Rehab / Ahmed Hossam Saafan
2021 - Egypt

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 7 of 39
© Ahmed Hossam Saafan

Barigui Playground / Antonio Abrão Arquitetura
2022 - Brazil

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 6 of 39
© João Vitor Sarturi

Topographic Playscapes

Topographic playscapes utilize varied elevation and natural landforms like hills and valleys to transform static surfaces into dynamic environments that encourage climbing, balancing, and imaginative exploration.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 38 of 39
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Climate Adaptation Kokkedal Urban Playground / Schønherr
2019 - Denmark

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 8 of 39
© Thøger Sørensen

Playground Landscapes at Santa María Mazzarello Square / HDH arquitectos
2019 - Spain

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 9 of 39
© David Zarzoso

Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
2021 - United States

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 10 of 39
© Sahar Coston-Hardy

Udaan Park / Studio Saar
2022 - India

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 3 of 39
© Ankit Jain

SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects
2022 - Japan

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 12 of 39
© Koji FUJII

Tophane Park Playground / Carve
2022 - Turkey

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 13 of 39
© Playdium

Red Dunes Playtopia / Xisui Design
2023 - China

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 14 of 39
© Hu Yihao

Liuquan Lake Children's Paradise / HID Landscape Architecture
China - 2024

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 15 of 39
© IMA

Barrio Tikal Park / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana
2024 - Mexico

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 16 of 39
© Fernando Díaz Vidaurri

Playgrounds in Jaworek Park in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek
2024 - Poland

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 17 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

104 Abu Dhabi Neighbourhood Parks / SLA
2025 - United Arab Emirates

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 18 of 39
© Jon Wallis

Inclusion of Water

Beyond conventional water features, the inclusion of water in playgrounds offers a vital sensory experience and acts as a passive cooling element, helping to mitigate urban heat.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 37 of 39
Tainan Spring / MVRDV

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek
2018 - Poland

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 20 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Tainan Spring / MVRDV
2020 - Taiwan

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 4 of 39
© Daria Scagliola

Waterline Park / Lab D+H
2022 - China

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 21 of 39
© Bing Lu

Installations and Structural Play

Unique installations and sculptural structures transform playgrounds into artistic landmarks, encouraging open-ended, imaginative play and challenging children to interact with space in new ways.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 36 of 39
Urban Playground / McCloy + Muchemwa

Bamboo Playground / Blue Temple
2019 - Myanmar

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 22 of 39
© Matias Bercovich

Six Sections / Studio Link-Arc
2020 - China

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 23 of 39
Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

Ring of Swings / IND [Inter.National.Design] + Studio ID Eddy
2020 - Netherlands

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 24 of 39
© IND [Inter.National.Design] & Studio ID Eddy

Thawsi Playground / Imaginary Objects
2020 - Thailand

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 25 of 39
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The Cuddly Playground / BudCud + Iza Rutkowska
2021 - Poland

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 26 of 39
© BUDCUD

Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A
2022 - Brazil

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 27 of 39
© Daniel Mansur

Baltimore Bend Playground / Arttenders + Studio Spass
2022 - Netherlands

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 28 of 39
© Pim Top

The Playground / Architensions
2022 - United States

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 29 of 39
© Michael Vahrenwald

Infinity Playground / Blue Temple
2023 - Myanmar

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 30 of 39
© Nyan Zay Htet

Urban Playground / McCloy + Muchemwa
2023 - United Kingdom

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 31 of 39
© Luke O’Donovan

Nami Play Pavilion / Nami ñami studio
2024 - Czechia

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 32 of 39
© Nami ñami studio

Recreational Playscapes

Recreational playscapes go beyond traditional play areas by integrating various sports and leisure facilities, creating versatile community hubs for diverse age groups and skill levels.

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 39 of 39
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico
2022 - Brazil

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 5 of 39
© Douglas Lopes

Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek
2023 - Poland

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 33 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral
2025 - Argentina

Save this picture!
Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe - Image 34 of 39
© Luis Barandarian

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Shaping Spaces for Children, proudly presented by KOMPAN

At KOMPAN, we believe that shaping spaces for children is a shared responsibility with lasting impact. By sponsoring this topic, we champion child-centered design rooted in research, play, and participation—creating inclusive, inspiring environments that support physical activity, well-being, and imagination, and help every child thrive in a changing world.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

Related Article

Playgrounds: Conquering Public Spaces

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Hadir Al Koshta
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Hadir Al Koshta. "Evolving Urban Playgrounds: 5 Design Strategies and 31 Projects Around the Globe" 15 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033124/evolving-urban-playgrounds-5-design-strategies-and-31-projects-around-the-globe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags