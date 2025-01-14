Liuquan Lake Children's Paradise / HID Landscape Architecture

+ 20

Design Team: He Yujiang, Shang Yukun, Shen Huashu, Xu Xiaozhen, Zheng Shiyu, Chen Ying, Yang Binbin, Cai Peiqi, Gao Yuewen

City: Yichang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This is a children's paradise project located in Liuquan Lake Park, Xiaoting District, Yichang. The design recreates the variety of amusement offerings and creates a theme park with countless exploration possibilities by fusing the foothills and lakeside terrain.

In order to reconnect the foothill line with the site, the design tried to creat connections with the lakeside and foothills' terrain. With its rich undulations, space openings and closures, and integration of soft and hard surfaces, the playground's rich reconstructed terrain allows it to grow naturally from the foothills. The ridgeline of the hills, like an ancient beast that came out of the forest, has drifted over the space of the site for millions of years, becoming the landscape of the hills in the playground.

We constructed a water drop-shaped foothill ring at a clear space of 4 meters higher than the lowest point of the col, to add interest to the restitched foothill zone. This ring connects natural ridges, artificial ridges, and amusement content at a height of 4 meters. With this ring, the entire park becomes a 3D space, and the amusement line is disrupted and distorted in it, so that users of any age can get lost in the exploration of time, it is an infinite exploration ring in a sense between the foothills.

Encircled by the foothills, we turned mythical beast 'Yu Xiao' into the site's theme, making it a unique hill landmark, embodying the amusement symbol of the park, and becoming the children's favorite Yu Xiao slide.

With 16 different types of amusement equipment and unlimited play styles, the park offers Yichang residents a place to relax in nature, stimulates children's creativity and allows adults to enjoy the fun of the countryside.