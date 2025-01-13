Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Playgrounds in Jaworek Park in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Park
Tychy, Poland
  Design Team: Robert Skitek, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, Joanna Kujda, Karolina Sznura-Mrohs, Patrycja Fersztorowska
  Water And Sewage Installations: PROJ-KAR
  Clients: Tychy commune
  City: Tychy
  Country: Poland
The investment plot in Jaworek Park is a space that combines the natural landscape with modern recreational solutions. The site was undeveloped, surrounded by paths and small trees. Nearby the site is a toboggan hill.

We divided the area into two zones: a water play area and a natural playground, utilizing the existing pedestrian pathways. The water playground is located in a basin surrounded by hills, echoing the shape of the nearby toboggan hill. These hills provide natural protection for the nearby buildings from the noise of children playing. Bridges, suspended above the basin, serve a communicative function, connecting the southern and northern parts of the site, while also offering a viewing point. In the depression of the land, there is a colorful water attraction zone, around which we placed wooden seating. These seats define the space for water play and also serve as resting spots for children and caregivers. One of the slopes surrounding the playground discreetly houses a technical building for the water features.

In the second part of the plot, we planned a natural playground, where materials such as wood, wicker, gravel, sand, wood chips, and jute rope dominate. There are play structures and educational elements made from natural materials. Winding paths, surrounded by carefully designed greenery, lead through the area, complemented by rain gardens that support the natural water cycle and enhance biodiversity. The entire project creates a distinctive space that combines recreational, educational, and social functions. 

Project location

Address:Tychy, Poland

RS+ Robert Skitek
Cite: "Playgrounds in Jaworek Park in Tychy / RS + Robert Skitek" 13 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025492/playgrounds-in-jaworek-park-in-tychy-rs-plus-robert-skitek> ISSN 0719-8884

