Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Save
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners

Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior PhotographyBattery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography, GardenBattery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior PhotographyBattery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography, FacadeBattery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
New York, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography
© Sahar Coston-Hardy | ESTO

Text description provided by the architects. The Battery Playscape is an intentionally flexible framework that supports open-ended play informed by the local ecology. As children traverse the playground’s 1.5 acres, they experience a freeing, plant-filled spaciousness uncommon for many city-dwellers.

Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography
© Sahar Coston-Hardy | ESTO

The ecological story begins with The Battery’s location at the prow of Manhattan where the Hudson River meets New York Harbor. Created by successive landfills over several centuries, much of the park, including the playground, is low-lying land, vulnerable to storm surges, high winds, and inland flooding. The project tangibly demonstrates how the best practices of resilient design can offer a rich play experience – one that deeply connects children to natural elements and the realities of climate change while expanding their creative capacity.

Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography
© Sahar Coston-Hardy | ESTO
Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Image 18 of 19
Site plan

Impermeable paving visibly directs surface runoff to verdant rain gardens crisscrossed by footbridges, integrating environmental management practices into the very heart of the play experience. Plants play a key role in increasing the site's resiliency while also fostering visitors’ connection to nature. The landscape design features diverse, seasonal plants that are aromatic and tactile, encouraging closer inspection. Due to flooding risks, specific plants were selected for their durability and high salt tolerance.

Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Sahar Coston-Hardy | ESTO

Together, the project’s architecture and landscape design instills a sense of stewardship, encouraging locals and the Battery’s many international visitors to envision coastal cities that work with – rather than against – natural forces. For children, playgrounds are an especially apt place for imparting these lessons, since play catalyzes full-sensory, embodied learning processes. This didactic component of the design serves as a complement to the project’s dual focus on water management and playability.

Save this picture!
Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sahar Coston-Hardy | ESTO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:The Battery, New York, NY 10004, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BKSK Architects
Office
Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Battery Playscape / BKSK Architects + Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners" 11 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002262/battery-playscape-bksk-architects-plus-starr-whitehouse-landscape-architects-and-planners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags