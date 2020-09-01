Submit a Project Advertise
  Six Sections / Studio Link-Arc

Six Sections / Studio Link-Arc

Six Sections / Studio Link-Arc

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Zhangzhou, China
  • Lead Architect:Yichen Lu
  • Design Team:Kenneth Namkung, Keren Lam, Shiqi Li, Qingyue Gao, Yishuang Guo
Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Link-Arc was invited to design an installation for an urban sculpture park in Zhangzhou, located in southern China. The client requested an intervention that would bring creativity, energy, and a sense of possibility to the area. When we first visited the site, we noticed a playground nearby. Filled with happy children, it was full of life and energy. We decided to create an interactive sculpture that would invite children to enter and immerse themselves in a unique environment while becoming part of the installation.

Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc
Diagram
Diagram
Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

Designed to a proportion of 4 x 4 x 6 meters, the form is derived from a sequence of subtractive gestures. A series of cylinders are carved from the rectangular mass to create rich interior voids. Upon approaching the project, viewers find that the voids have an additional dimension.  Entering the cylinders, visitors are surrounded by reflective material, as if entering hyperspace. The intersections between the subtracted cylinders form oval sections that create multilayered spaces inside the sculpture. The reflective stainless-steel material helps creates a dynamic and unpredictable spatial experience.

Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

The rectangular solid that circumscribes the project can be understood as a three-dimensional slice from a series of cylinders that extend to infinity. As a result, the six exterior surfaces— “elevations” in typical architectural parlance—are, in reality, six “sections”.

Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

Our intent for this project is to break down the traditional relationship between “artwork” and “viewer”. Instead of being viewed from a distance, this installation takes a further step—it invites children and passers-by inside to engage, to participate, and ultimately become part of the creative work. To us, the installation has no meaning unless it can invite children to interact and participate. Ultimately, it is for them. Six Sections was awarded “Small Project of the Year” by World Architecture Festival 2019.

Courtesy of Studio Link-Arc

Address:Zhangzhou, Fujian, China

Studio Link-Arc
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsChina
Cite: "Six Sections / Studio Link-Arc" 01 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/946652/six-sections-studio-link-arc> ISSN 0719-8884

