World
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 2 of 27Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Exterior PhotographyPavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 4 of 27Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Square
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico, Pedro Rivera e Gustavo Martins
  • Collaborators: Maini Perpétuo, Mylenna Linares, Larissa Scheuer
  • City: Rio de Janeiro
  • Country: Brazil
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 6 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

Text description provided by the architects. The Parque Pavuna is located in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, at the top of the Complexo do Chapadão. In a neighborhood marked by one of the city's lowest social development indices, the park was designed to become an open and high-quality urban facility, a green and inclusive gathering space.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 13 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

The park accommodates sports, leisure, and learning facilities, such as soccer, volleyball, and basketball courts, a skate park, a children's playground, an outdoor gym for the elderly, food kiosks, and a Nave do Conhecimento unit— a digital inclusion and creativity center managed by the municipality.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 4 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

To optimize the use of the land, the project takes advantage of the existing sloping terrain, distributing the program across different plateaus and overcoming level differences with the creation of stairs, bleachers, and ramps. The new structures integrate with the planting of native shrub and tree species from the Mata Atlântica biome, while also preserving existing vegetation in landscaped areas, promoting rainwater infiltration and aiding thermal comfort.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 19 of 27
Plan - Program
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 2 of 27
© Douglas Lopes
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 20 of 27
Sections
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Exterior Photography
© Douglas Lopes

The most striking feature of the project is the water plaza, dominated by a 22-meter-high sculpture evoking mangrove roots, from which water jets flow during the day and beams of light emerge at night. The plaza references the laje shower, a common element in local homes, reinterpreting and transferring it from the domestic sphere to public space. Adjacent to the water feature, sand-covered areas recreate a beach-like atmosphere, a beloved environment for cariocas, offering a playful space that complements children's bathing activities.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 7 of 27
© Douglas Lopes
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 21 of 27
Perspective
Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 12 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

The park’s paved sections were treated as an additional design layer. In a simple solution that introduced dynamism to pathways and social areas, the gray concrete received painted graphic elements in colors inspired by the surroundings, such as the terracotta of exposed bricks and the blue of water tanks commonly found in Rio’s suburban homes.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 16 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

Through Landscape Architecture principles, the balance between pre-existing elements, challenging topography, carefully selected vegetation, and a versatile program grants Parque Pavuna a unique identity. The park fosters integrated coexistence, understanding, valuing, and enhancing the relationship between the community and its neighborhood.

Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico - Image 14 of 27
© Douglas Lopes

Project location

Address:Rua Marechal Guilherme, Pavuna, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, Brazil

Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquareBrazil
Cite: "Pavuna Park / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico" [Parque Pavuna / Embyá - Paisagismo Ecossistêmico] 01 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

