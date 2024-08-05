Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Japan
  5. SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects

SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects

Save

SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Exterior PhotographySHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Image 3 of 16SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, StairsSHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Interior PhotographySHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Park
Oita, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the renewal of a children's playground located in a corner of a large commercial facility. We created a beautiful and enjoyable paradise, "SHANGRI-LA," that will remain in children's memories.

Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Image 3 of 16
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Image 15 of 16
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Image 8 of 16
© Nacasa & Partners

Spiral Terrace - We preserved a 25-year-old zelkova tree, placing it at the center and expanding a spiral water surface around it, resembling terraced rice paddies. The pure white side walls and water bottom resemble the beauty of the limestone terraces of "Baishuitai" in China's Shangri-La. The three-dimensional freeform walls undulate vertically, featuring circular peepholes at the upper bends and passageways to adjacent loops at the lower bends. Water vigorously rises, creating a pleasant sound on the water's surface, inviting children to play.

Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Image 16 of 16
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners

Sky Loop - Encircling the "Spiral Terrace," we installed a circular aerial corridor called the "Sky Loop." This open space allows visitors to feel the vast sky and overlook the playground. It connects the upper and lower floors while forming a circulation pathway on the lower floor. The existing eaves space in front of the shops has been expanded to provide a comfortable shade for visitors.

Save this picture!
SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects - Interior Photography
© Nacasa & Partners

By gradually arranging six shades of blue and green as the vertical bars of the handrails, we created a beautiful image of the sky, water, and greenery. Each color was selected to resonate with the clear blue sky, the vegetation of the nearby hills, and the colors of the existing building's exterior walls and roof.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Oita, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAKO Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkJapan
Cite: "SHANGRI-LA in Oita Playground / SAKO Architects" 05 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019589/shangri-la-in-oita-playground-sako-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags