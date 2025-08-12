Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral

+ 27

Category: Recreation & Training, Community

Office Of Urban Planning And Economics: Centro de Estudios Económicos Urbanos (CEEU) de la EEyN-UNSAM

Client: Corporación Buenos Aires Sur (CBAS

Project Leaders: Soledad Patiño, Stéfano Romagnoli, Joaquín Tomé, Luciana Pacheco

Collaborators: Paula Ferraris, Facundo Rasch, Delfina Borioli, Francisco Grancharoff

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. In Comuna 8 of Buenos Aires, the Olympic Neighborhood, a legacy of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, presented an urban paradox: a modern residential infrastructure that lacked active public spaces. In response to the manifest need of its residents for gathering places, the design of this community square emerges as a direct response, transforming a vacant lot into a catalyst for social activity.