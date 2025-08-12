Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral

Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Recreation & Training, Community
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Región Austral
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  885
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandarián
  • Lead Architects: Región Austral
  • Office Of Urban Planning And Economics: Centro de Estudios Económicos Urbanos (CEEU) de la EEyN-UNSAM
  • Client: Corporación Buenos Aires Sur (CBAS
  • Project Leaders: Soledad Patiño, Stéfano Romagnoli, Joaquín Tomé, Luciana Pacheco
  • Collaborators: Paula Ferraris, Facundo Rasch, Delfina Borioli, Francisco Grancharoff
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandarián

Text description provided by the architects. In Comuna 8 of Buenos Aires, the Olympic Neighborhood, a legacy of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, presented an urban paradox: a modern residential infrastructure that lacked active public spaces. In response to the manifest need of its residents for gathering places, the design of this community square emerges as a direct response, transforming a vacant lot into a catalyst for social activity.

About this office
Región Austral
Office

Cite: "Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral " [Plaza Barrio Olímpico / Región Austral ] 12 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032926/olympic-neighborhood-square-region-austral> ISSN 0719-8884

