Olympic Neighborhood Square / Región Austral

•
Buenos Aires, Argentina
-
Architects: Región Austral
- Area: 885 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Luis Barandarián
-
Lead Architects: Región Austral
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Recreation & Training, Community
- Office Of Urban Planning And Economics: Centro de Estudios Económicos Urbanos (CEEU) de la EEyN-UNSAM
- Client: Corporación Buenos Aires Sur (CBAS
- Project Leaders: Soledad Patiño, Stéfano Romagnoli, Joaquín Tomé, Luciana Pacheco
- Collaborators: Paula Ferraris, Facundo Rasch, Delfina Borioli, Francisco Grancharoff
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. In Comuna 8 of Buenos Aires, the Olympic Neighborhood, a legacy of the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, presented an urban paradox: a modern residential infrastructure that lacked active public spaces. In response to the manifest need of its residents for gathering places, the design of this community square emerges as a direct response, transforming a vacant lot into a catalyst for social activity.