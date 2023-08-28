Red Dunes Playtopia / Xisui Design

+ 14

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This innovative design showcases undulating red dunes that create an alluring landscape for children's activities. By seamlessly integrating functional installations within the natural topography, the project evokes the charm of a mountain nest or a jungle treehouse.

Utilizing advanced design techniques such as parameterized design, drainage optimization simulation, and structural form-finding algorithms, the Red Dunes project harmoniously blends the outdoor space with its natural surroundings. It aims to inspire both children and adults to immerse themselves in the joy of outdoor play and exploration.

Parametric topography design. Through digital generation, the topography has been tailored to accommodate the complexity and slope of the terrain, providing distinct zones for different age groups. Children's activity facilities seamlessly merge with the natural environment, forming a cohesive space.

Digital calculation of natural drainage. Meticulous calculations and simulations have ensured a comprehensive natural drainage system, effectively managing rainwater flow despite the undulating terrain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for surface drainage outlets, allowing rainwater to naturally disperse into green spaces and designated peak drainage outlets.

Concrete shell structure. The project presents a unique challenge in terms of form and structure with its undulated concrete shell structure. It emulates the cave-like topography of the natural landscape, providing climbing spaces above, and sheltered areas below. Inspired by the load transfer mechanism of natural arches, the design enables large spans and ultra-thin structural thicknesses. By integrating with the landscape, it enhances the visual cohesion of the artificial structure, reduces column presence, and optimizes spatial efficiency.

Practicing material efficiency and sustainable ideals. Concrete, with its advantages in terms of formability, cost-effectiveness, and practicality, has become a key direction in green architecture and the development of future organic structures. The concrete shell structure in this project combines large spans and ultra-thin structural thicknesses. Through mechanical calculations and modeling analysis, material savings have been achieved in comparison to conventional beam-column structures, with approximately two-thirds reduction in raw material usage for the same span.

The undulating red dunes provide a space for children to run, jump, and roll while integrating a variety of functional children's activity installations into the terrain. With its innovative design techniques and advanced technologies, such as parameterized topography design, digital calculation of natural drainage, and the use of a unique concrete shell structure, the project harmoniously blends functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. It aims to inspire users of all ages to embrace outdoor play and exploration while fostering a strong connection with the surrounding natural elements.