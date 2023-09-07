Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. India
  5. Udaan Park / Studio Saar

Udaan Park / Studio Saar

Save
Udaan Park / Studio Saar

Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, CoastUdaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, StairsUdaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior PhotographyUdaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, Garden, BeamUdaan Park / Studio Saar - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park, Public Architecture
Udaipur, India
  • Planting: 10 Lakh Vriksh
  • Owners: Udaipur Municipal Corporation
  • Site Leased: Dharohar Trust
  • Main Contractors: Sisodiya Engineering Works, SK Construction
  • Project Management: Secure Meters Ltd.
  • City: Udaipur
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Ankit Jain

Text description provided by the architects. International architecture practice Studio Saar has redeveloped Udaan Park, a community park in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for its not-for-profit client Dharohar. The newly transformed landscape sees an underused, run-down lakeside park evolve into an accessible and inclusive public space. Set on the banks of Swaroop Sagar, one of Udaipur's seven historic lakes that attract a large number of migratory birds. Udaan is one of the very few public open spaces in the center of the city and on the banks of a lake. The redevelopment is the first park to be completed in Dharohar’s city-wide, community-led initiative, ‘10 Lakh Vriksh’ to revive a series of parks and gardens and to provide more breathable, green spaces for the city and its people.

Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, Coast
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Image 18 of 21
Park Overview Sketch

In its original state, the park lacked step-free access and visibility from the street level. Over the years, it had been neglected and became a haven for alcohol and drug abuse. Studio Saar reimagined the lost community park as a series of characterful and interactive landscapes connecting the public realm to the lakeside, offering a place of adventure, exploration, and wonder for the community.

Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Image 19 of 21
Play Area Sketch
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography
© Ankit Jain

Redeveloped over two years due to the Covid crisis, Udaan was completely reimagined as a beacon for visitors. Studio Saar has reconfigured the haphazard layout of the original park by creating a coherent journey from the street down to the lake while using the site’s natural topography and bedrock formations unique to the Rajasthan region in the park’s landscape design.

Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Image 21 of 21
Tyre Maze Sketch
Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography
© Ankit Jain

Udaan Park now features locally sourced native planting, a fully accessible maze shaped by flowering plants, medicinal herbs, and small trees, and a children’s playground featuring locally recycled and reused materials. At the heart of the site is an inviting shading canopy that draws inspiration from the striking starling murmurations that frequent the area. Supported by a tree-truss structure, an awning of 34,000 life-sized birds made of recyclable plastic offers an engaging focal point while providing shade for the seating and games area situated beneath.

Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Ankit Jain

The new public space is a haven for young and old. Birthday parties are commonplace here; it has been adopted by the very youth who would damage the area. They are now voluntarily engaged in taking care of it. Existing materials available on site were reused for the project, setting a precedent for the inventive reuse and repurposing of materials across the city. Reclaimed tires were used as planters, swings, play tunnels, and for the entrance maze, while recycled saree fabrics were used for swing ropes in the children’s play area. All non-structural metalwork, from gates and fences to balustrades and parts of the park’s canopy, is made from repurposed steel reinforcement bars.

Save this picture!
Udaan Park / Studio Saar - Exterior Photography
© Ankit Jain

“With Udaipur undergoing rapid urbanization, the city is at a severe risk of depleting its green cover, having only 2m2 of publicly available green space per capita, well below the 9 m2 standard prescribed by WHO”, Ananya Singhal of Studio Saar commented. “With our ongoing work with Dharohar, we believe we can ignite a movement to reshape the city with open green spaces developed and maintained by the community.”

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Udaipur, Rajasthan, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Saar
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkPublic ArchitectureIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkPublic ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Udaan Park / Studio Saar" 07 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006490/udaan-park-studio-saar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags