Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Brazil
  5. Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A

Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A

Save
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A

Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, FacadeLabyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, FacadeLabyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior PhotographyLabyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Vazio S/A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Daniel Mansur
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ABPMA, Arcelor Mittal, Arcelor-Mittal, Tintas Coral
  • Architect In Charge : Carlos M Teixeira
  • Architects : Daila Coutinho, Frederico Almeida
  • Clients : CasaCor e ArcelorMittal
  • Metalwork : ArtFer Serralheria
  • Sponsor : ArcelorMittal e ABPMA (Associação Brasileira dos Produtores de Mogno Africano)
  • City : Belo Horizonte
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. The Labyrinth Playground was built in the gardens of Palácio das Mangabeiras, the former residence of the governor of the State of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Since 2019, the Palace has become a park open to public visitation and shows. The Labyrinth is part of the park's permanent public spaces and is also part of the temporary exhibitions circuit.

Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Daniel Mansur

With its many wooden pillars, the project proposes a playful and labyrinthine place. Unhurried visitors can get lost among its pillars; children (and adults!) can climb the metal grate; and whoever observes it from afar sees an object that is sometimes closed, sometimes open, sometimes half-open.

Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Image 18 of 23
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Column
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography
© Daniel Mansur

But the Labyrinth is not meant to be seen from afar, nor is it a remote sculpture: it invites everyone to enter it and experience -- immersively -- the textures and the game between regularity and irregularity of its elements. It is also an apparatus that explores the problem of joining two typologies into one: the jungle gym and the labyrinth. These two elements intertwine and create a complex arrangement of stairs, tubes, pillars, posts, and beams.

Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Image 23 of 23
Isometrics

Descriptively, the Labyrinth has 55 African mahogany pillars that flank six corridors. In the north-south direction, they are wide and the passage is easy; in the east-west direction they are narrow and the passage is more difficult. Above the pillars is the space grid of 1 ¼” metal tubes, which is the jungle gym. 

Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Image 19 of 23
Plan - P1
Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Image 22 of 23
Section

The tubes were painted magenta, which is the complementary color of green (the green of the plants in the park and the Sierra do Curral in the background). Green and magenta complement each other in the Labyrinth, the color wheel, and nature.

Save this picture!
Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Daniel Mansur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vazio S/A
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Labyrinth Playground / Vazio S/A" [Labirinto Playground / Vazio S/A] 20 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989132/labyrinth-playground-vazio-s-a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream