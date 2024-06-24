Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Poland
  5. Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek

Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek

Save

Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 2 of 39Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 3 of 39Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 4 of 39Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 5 of 39Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Park, Recreation & Training
Kozienice, Poland
  • Design Team: Robert Skitek, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, Joanna Kujda, Patrycja Fersztorowska, Daria Krzak
  • Client: public
  • Engineering: Marcin Matoga - MM Konstrukcje Budowlane
  • Electrical Engineering: Marcin Lach - Epro
  • City: Kozienice
  • Country: Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 2 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The plot we got was a green place, with a very attractive tree stand in the southwestern part, which created the character of the place. We connected the main entrances to the area and selected a place for the required function, in a way that interfered with the existing trees as little as possible. The water playground basins and the stage were planned in an area with low greenery, in the eastern part of the area, while in the western part, we designed wooden squares and paths floating above the underground and meandering between the existing trees. The main water playground was partially raised to create slides integrated into the terrain.

Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 3 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 36 of 39
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 4 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 5 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

The entire complex is divided into two zones - a noisy zone of water playgrounds with an outdoor stage, intended for various small-scale cultural events, and a quieter, more wooded and natural "forest" zone with benches, places for rest and meetings, and a small integration playground. We wanted every resident to feel good and be able to choose the most attractive part of the park. We wanted to keep the volume in the park to a minimum, but the functions of water playgrounds require technical and storage facilities.

Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 15 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 37 of 39
Sections
Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 13 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

We have designed buildings in disappearing wedges form. The buildings do not dominate the landscape, but there is a spatial element of the entire composition and shielding part of the water playground for the youngest. The large amount of wood used emphasizes the park-like character of the complex. Due to their nature and the group of users that are children, water playgrounds have children's accents in the form of colorful floor and water toys. The entire design is kept in gray and white, which constitutes a background for colorful elements.

Save this picture!
Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek - Image 10 of 39
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kozienice, Poland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RS+ Robert Skitek
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPoland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureParkSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPoland
Cite: "Recreation and Sports Park / RS+ Robert Skitek" 24 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017955/recreation-and-sports-park-with-water-playgrounds-rs-plus-robert-skitek> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags