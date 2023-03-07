Tophane Park Playground / Carve

+ 15

Lead Engineer : Mark van der Eng

Product Designer : Jasper van der Schaaf,

Product Engineer : Lucas Beukers

Technical Designer : Wilco Spruijt

Designers : Gaia Glereani, Susanna Vissani

Manufacturer : Playdium

City : İstanbul

Country : Turkey

Site conditions. Galata port is an urban redevelopment project in Istanbul in a previously inaccessible area within the Tophane district into an artistic and cultural core. As part of this project, Tophane Park offers a mix of historic landmarks, such as the 18th-century Ottoman-style Mahmud-Han fountain, and new developments including the Istanbul Modern Museum and the Resim Heykel Museum.

Inspiration. In 2020, Carve was asked to design a play area in the historical Tophane Park. The exceptional setting, including a blend of ancient and contemporary structures such as the Ottoman baroque-style building, the Ottoman-style Mahmud-Han fountain, and the modern museum and mall, quickly captivated and challenged our attention to creating a playful as well as distinctive design. Our aim was to pay tribute to the peaceful atmosphere of the park and harmoniously connect the historical and new structures within it.

Materials unveil the local history. By embracing the long and rich tradition of Turkish craftsmanship, Carve opted to integrate traditional stone carving into the design. The use of local materials such as hardstone and wood, along with sand from the Aegean shoreline, resulted in a harmonious material palette that perfectly blends with the surrounding structures.

A sculptural playscape. Inspired by the square shape of the nearby Tophane fountain’s footprint, we sculpted a dynamic and inviting play area that pays homage to both the fountain and the nickname of its patron: Mahmut I "The Hunchback." During the design process, the shape was stretched and deformed to adapt to the context and one of the original four corners was removed. The resulting configuration seems just escaped from the close-by Istanbul Modern museum and it is envisioned as a sculptural interaction among form, color, materials, and body.

The playground consists of three areas that cater to different age groups. Each section embraces an inner sandy space where additional adventurous play elements are located. This big sculptural object meant for playing offers several functionalities (sliding, stepping, climbing, lounging, crawling, performing, balancing), but none of them is clearly recognizable at first glimpse.

Going beyond the ordinary. In designing this project, we broke away from the regular playground concept which relies on directive activities and limited interactions; instead, we created a multi-functional element that inspires play. Our unconventional approach resulted in a smooth sculptural object, attractive and playful for everyone -kids and adults.

Bridging techniques. To streamline the construction process and ensure the final construction's coherence, we worked with a local manufacturer to bring our vision to life. During the design and engineering phases, we faced together multiple challenges. For instance, how to build an extensive stone sculpture with many double curved surfaces? As a solution, we combined some of the latest 3D digital techniques with skilled local craftsmanship.

Public space first, a playground next. At Carve, we see play as a vital component in the public realm. We create environments for people of all ages, groups, and backgrounds. We find it most fascinating when public spaces facilitate various events and encourage user groups to interact, but also serve as a venue for experimentation.

The most special thing about Tophane park playground is the fact the surrounding public space continues through it. The playground is not a fenced-off area where parents are watching from distance, it is for everyone, open to those who are not afraid to get involved!