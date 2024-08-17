Climate Adaptation Kokkedal Urban Playground / Schønherr

+ 24

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Climate Adaption Kokkedal is a large-scale urban project with the goal of climate-proofing, renovating and improving the neighborhood, which had issues with frequent flooding and social unrest—characterized by crime, insecurity, and conflict zones scattered throughout the area. The 69-ha area in Kokkedal borders the Usserød River and consequently suffered severe flooding in recent years. The area encompasses a school, a daycare, a nursing home, an undeveloped floodplain area, and many apartment buildings including two large, subsidized housing complexes. The project's purpose was twofold: to store floodwater and increase the surface delay of rainwater - while improving urban life.

The project contains an extensive catalog of solutions for climate adaptation with approximately 35 points of intervention. Rainwater is retained in basins and volumes with a capacity of a 5-year occurrence – larger rainfalls can still be managed without any serious damage occurring. The implemented rainwater retention has eliminated the risk of flooding for the next 30-40 years, and the sub-projects function both as rainwater management and socially activating spaces, such as gardens, activity areas, exercise paths, nature playgrounds, and areas that can be used for schools' science education.

Whereas rainwater used to be hidden underground in pipelines, rainwater management is now made visible in a system on the surface, offering new recreational urban possibilities. It is now possible to follow the watercourse from the smaller basins to the soak-ways and trenches until it reaches the large basins and Usserød River. All the water is led through cleansing elements such as rainwater beds and basins. Both blue and green elements are now integrated parts of Kokkedal. The water quality in the Usserød stream used to be poor and out of balance. Now the aquatic ecology is improved, and biodiversity is increased by nature restoration resulting in a more species-rich nature. Adding the many green detention basins, or dry ponds, created in different recreational areas, there is now a great variation in vegetation and planting. An example is a series of local theme gardens, e.g. the Moroccan Garden, with basins that provide rainwater retention capacity so the garden can be flooded if needed.

The project rethinks and connects fragmented urban areas and brings nature closer to the residents – and has provided new recreational possibilities, a stronger local identity and increased safety to residents while storing floodwater. New meeting points, squares, and places to exercise and practice sports all influence positively on individual wellbeing.

A research project concludes that the new urban spaces, in addition to solving the technical rainwater challenges, also form the basis for a much broader cultural, social, activity and aesthetic boost. There is a new openness and reciprocity in the district's social and cultural spaces, and the project has increased security and homeliness for all. The research project specifically points to the fact that a significantly larger number of women and girls are now using urban areas. Residents report a new closeness to nature, and they enjoy large gatherings in the green areas that are now inviting and accessible.