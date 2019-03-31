Social Housing: 45 Examples in Plan and Section

Social Housing is a principal element for a more democratic city. These housing structures provide decent dwellings for all citizens in urban areas and connect them to the rest of the city and its services.
Unfortunately, in many countries, the term "Social Housing" still has a negative connotation. It is often seen as a project that seeks to build the largest number of units with cheap materials, and little-to-no concern for the quality of life of its residents. Often times, it is designed for monetary reasons, as opposed to a project that serves the city and its people. Although this fact is recurrent, there are several examples that portray the opposite, in which architects manifest their political point of view through exceptional projects with innovative solutions that improve the urban experience.
To highlight these projects, we've gathered 45 examples that portray different modes of social housing. The diverse selection begins with small-scale, single-family residences that integrate public subsidy programs to large public enterprises for multifamily units.
Casa dos Caseiros / 24.7 arquitetura design
House for Someone Like Me / Natura Futura Arquitectura
Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
Casa Coberta / Comunidade Vivex
Life Reusing Posidonia / IBAVI (Instituto Balear de la Vivienda)
Villa Verde Housing / ELEMENTAL
Ruca Dwellings / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos
3+2 Social Housing / Antonio Holgado Gómez
Social Housing Refurbishment in Izegem / Architect Lieven Dejaeghere
San Ignacio Houses / IX2 Arquitectura
Social Housing in Bairro Padre Cruz / Alexandre Dias + Bruno Silvestre + Luís Spranger
Shelter for the Homeless / RKW Architektur +
Chauveau - 26 / ODILE+GUZY architectes
Jardim Vicentina Urbanization / Vigliecca & Associados
5 Social Housing Units in Navez / MSA / V+
Hargood Close / Proctor and Matthews
58 Social Housing in Antibes / Atelier PIROLLET architectes
Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider
White Clouds / POGGI & MORE architecture
Morangis Retirement Home / VOUS ETES ICI Architectes
Social Housing in Nice / Comte & Vollenweider
Social Housing in Pamplona / Pereda Pérez Arquitectos
Social Housing / Vous Êtes Ici Architectes
80 Viviendas De Protección Oficial En Salou / Toni Gironès
Social housing for people over 65 in Girona / Arcadi Pla Arquitectes
Social Housing Residence / PetitDidier Prioux Architectes
30 social dwellings in Gavá / Pich-Aguilera Architects
Social Housing in Belleville Street / Atelier du Pont
La Fontenette Social Housing / frundgallina
60 Social Housing Apartments in Rive-De-Gier / Tectoniques Architects
38 Social Housing / Avenier Cornejo Architectes
Herold - 100 Social Housing / Jakob + MacFarlane
Rive Seine / Tetrarc Architects
317 Social Housing Units / SV60
Social Housing /Atelier du Pont
Corruíras Residences / Boldarini Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Social Housing in Vallecas / Vázquez Consuegra
Heliópolis Social Housing / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Rue Du Chateau Des Rentiers’ Housing / Explorations Architecture
Mix Dwelling Building at 22@ / Coll-Leclerc
177 Social Dwellings in Valdebebas / Francisco Mangado
Social Housing in Paris / Bigoni Mortemard
FULTON – A5 A1 / Agence Bernard Bühler
Cascina Merlata Social Housing / B22
Jardim Edite Social Housing / MMBB Arquitetos + H+F Arquitetos
