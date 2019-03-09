World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. France
  5. Comte & Vollenweider
  6. 2014
  7. Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

  • 16:00 - 9 March, 2019
Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider
Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider, © Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle

© Milèle Servelle

  • Project Manager Team

    COMTE & VOLLENWEIDER / SUD EQUIP

  • Energy Performance

    BBC RT 2012 - CERQUAL LABEL H & E PROFIL A
© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle

Text description provided by the architects. In partnership with the social landlord "logis Familial", subsidiary of "logements Français" group, we responded to a consultation launched by the city of Mouans-Sartoux for the construction of a small building of social housing. In order to identify the conducive elements to a development of the area and allow to build this housing as a figurehead in a neighborhood evolution, it was essential to analyze the urban context to have a justified approach :

The creation of a planted promenade along the railway line Cannes Grasse reinforces pedestrian walkways and brings the project closer to the historical centre of the city.

© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle

The densification of plots through the replacement of individual houses by collective housing allows to consider this area as an urban entity linked to the historical centre of the city.

© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle
Section
Section
© Milèle Servelle
© Milèle Servelle

Project location

About this office
Comte & Vollenweider
Office

Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing France
Cite: "Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider" 09 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/779037/social-housing-plus-shops-in-mouans-sartoux-comte-et-vollenweider-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

