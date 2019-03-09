Social Housing + Shops in Mouans Sartoux / Comte & Vollenweider

+ 46

Project Manager Team COMTE & VOLLENWEIDER / SUD EQUIP

Energy Performance BBC RT 2012 - CERQUAL LABEL H & E PROFIL A More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In partnership with the social landlord "logis Familial", subsidiary of "logements Français" group, we responded to a consultation launched by the city of Mouans-Sartoux for the construction of a small building of social housing. In order to identify the conducive elements to a development of the area and allow to build this housing as a figurehead in a neighborhood evolution, it was essential to analyze the urban context to have a justified approach :

The creation of a planted promenade along the railway line Cannes Grasse reinforces pedestrian walkways and brings the project closer to the historical centre of the city.

The densification of plots through the replacement of individual houses by collective housing allows to consider this area as an urban entity linked to the historical centre of the city.