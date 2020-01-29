World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. 6 Social Housing Units / Atelier 56S

6 Social Housing Units / Atelier 56S

Save this project
6 Social Housing Units / Atelier 56S

© François Dantart © François Dantart © François Dantart © François Dantart + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing
Rennes, France
  • Lead Architects: ATELIER 56S
  • Design Team: ATELIER 56S
  • Clients: Archipel Habitat
  • Engineering: BECB
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© François Dantart
© François Dantart

Text description provided by the architects. This social housing building is built in a residential area in Rennes. Two out of six apartments, dedicated to more sensitive social tenants have individuals’ access, the four others have a common entrance. In order not to segregate the various social realities, we tried to unify the formal language of the 6 apartments.

Save this picture!
© François Dantart
© François Dantart
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© François Dantart
© François Dantart

Each apartment has large exterior spaces (terraces or courtyards), large openings and storage spaces. The living rooms are faced to the West and the rooms to the Est in the first level and switch in the upper level.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The construction system uses concrete to separate the apartments and wood to close the West and East façades. This system allows us to achieve the high efficiency energy performance objective with a low-cost budget. The two structural materials are left exposed on facades.

Save this picture!
© François Dantart
© François Dantart

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rennes, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier 56S
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing France
Cite: "6 Social Housing Units / Atelier 56S" 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932638/6-social-housing-units-atelier-56s/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream