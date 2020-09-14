Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Boulevard Ney Social Housing / ITAR Architectures

Boulevard Ney Social Housing / ITAR Architectures

© 11h45

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing
Paris, France
  Architects: ITAR Architectures
  Area:  5200
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  11h45
  Project Manager:Oriane du Chéné
  Client:CDC Habitat
  City:Paris
  Country:France
© 11h45
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. Participating in the urban renewal of the boulevard Ney and the Porte de Clignancourt, this new building is split into two volumes linked at the bottom by a shared platform occupied by the nursery. Here, this densification of a lot already in existence since the 70s aligns the built part with the boulevard, rendering it a tighter and livelier place.

© 11h45
© 11h45

Respectful of the modernist architecture of the existing towers, the positioning of the two beacons of 6 and 9 stories facing each other, and their splicing in staggered setbacks, create views for the existing towers as well as the new apartments and increases sunshine on the nursery’s courtyard. The sliding effects result in the floors being treated as strata tapering the volumes.

© 11h45
© 11h45
Apartment floor plan
Apartment floor plan
© 11h45
© 11h45

The rounded corners of the building, composed of a blend of materials enhancing light and transparency, are in contrast with the right angles of the existing towers. Series of geometric brick assemblages create a delicate pattern enlivening the façades while their corners and the guardrails of the terraces and loggias are made of an airy assemblage of brick openwork. The brick is in a dialog with the history of the social housing, while also exhibiting a highly contemporary style, owing to its white color and the outlines of the façade.

© 11h45
© 11h45

Project location

Address:88 Boulevard Ney, 75018 Paris, France

Cite: "Boulevard Ney Social Housing / ITAR Architectures" 14 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

