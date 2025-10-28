Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards

The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has announced the 20 winning projects of the 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards, recognizing contributions to sustainable design and construction across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. This year's selection spans a broad range of scales, from a 200-square-meter semi-permanent school in a Kenyan forest to major urban regeneration initiatives in Madrid, Dhaka, and Shenzhen, reflecting the diversity and reach of sustainable architecture today. This year introduces a new Grand Prize format, replacing the traditional Gold, Silver, and Bronze rankings. Each region will now honor one Grand Prize winner, emphasizing excellence without comparison and acknowledging the diverse approaches to sustainability.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 2 of 22Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 3 of 22Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 4 of 22Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 5 of 22Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - More Images+ 17

The Holcim Foundation's four goals, Uplifting Places, Healthy Planet, Thriving Communities, and Viable Economics, along with its guiding principles of being Holistic, Transformational, and Transferable, continue to shape the jury process. The regional juries were chaired by Sou Fujimoto (Asia Pacific), Kjetil Trædal Thorsen (Europe), Sandra Barclay (Latin America), Lina Ghotmeh (Middle East and Africa), and Jeanne Gang (North America).

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 22 of 22
Gelephu Mindfulness City. Airport arrival hall’s sustainable design makes use of traditional craft for decorating the locally sourced structural members. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

All winners will be celebrated at the 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards Ceremony, taking place in Venice on November 20, 2025. The event will bring together leading figures from architecture, design, and construction, with the announcement of the five regional Grand Prizes serving as the evening's highlight. ArchDaily joins the Holcim Foundation as the official media partner for this year's ceremony and will host a live stream, providing a global audience the opportunity to watch the announcements in real time and learn about the recognized projects in sustainable construction. Registration to access the live feed of the Holcim Awards 2025 Ceremony is now open.

Read on to discover the list of Holcim Awards 2025 Finalists arranged in regions, along with their short descriptions.

Asia Pacific

Gelephu Mindfulness City

Bhutanese-inspired sustainable city integrating heritage and ecology in Gelephu, Bhutan, by BIG Bjarke Ingels Group

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 6 of 22
Gelephu Mindfulness City. Overview of the project – designed to be a model for mindful urban futures. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Healing Through Design

Community-focused sustainable health center in Bengaluru, India, integrating recycled materials, passive cooling, and green spaces, by The Agami Project / A Threshold.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 5 of 22
Healing Through Design. The project’s design and material choices reflect resilience, care, and harmony. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Old Dhaka Central Jail Conservation

Adaptive reuse of a historic site in Dhaka, Bangladesh, into a sustainable public space, integrating vernacular architecture, passive cooling, and community engagement, by Form.3 Architects.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 14 of 22
Old Dhaka Central Jail Conservation. The project transforms an old jail into a green refuge. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Pingshan River Blueway Landscape

40-kilometer riverfront in Shenzhen, China, transformed into a sustainable recreational corridor integrating native vegetation, cultural heritage, and climate-resilient design, by Sasaki Associates, Inc.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 15 of 22
Pingshan River Blueway Landscape. The project restores ecological balance while creating public realms along the water’s edge. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Europe

Art Tek Tulltorja

Adaptive reuse of a former brick factory in Pristina, Kosovo, into a sustainable art and technology hub with solar energy, recycled materials, and community-focused public spaces, by Rafi Segal A+U, Office of Urban Drafters, Org Permanent Modernity, and Studio RevArt.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 3 of 22
Art-Tek Tulltorja. The project’s central plaza opens up a civic space for gathering, dialogue, and cultural life. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

School in Gaüses

Sustainable rural school in Girona, Spain, combining passive cooling, local materials, and outdoor learning with biodiversity-focused gardens, by TEd'A Arquitectes.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 17 of 22
School in Gaüses. The project’s welcoming courtyard framed by thoughtfully proportioned buildings. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

The Crafts College

Educational building on Herning's urban fringe, Denmark, combining passive design, recycled materials, and community-focused spaces, by Dorte Mandrup.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 18 of 22
The Crafts College. The project’s dramatic wooden canopy defines the main entrance, welcoming students into the college. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

The Southern River Parks

Revitalization of 1,081 hectares along Madrid's Manzanares-Gavia rivers, integrating habitat restoration, sustainable microclimates, and pedestrian-friendly public spaces, by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 16 of 22
The Southern River Parks. The project reconnects Madrid with its revitalized river landscapes. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Latin America

Barrio Chacarita Alta Housing

Participatory housing and public space upgrade in Asunción, Paraguay, combining incremental construction, local materials, and stormwater-managed parks, by MOS Architects & Adamo Faiden.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 20 of 22
Barrio Chacarita Alta Housing. Pathways link clusters, fostering social interaction and community life. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Return of the Lost Gardens

Restoration of a historic stream into a multi-tiered sustainable garden at Universidad EAFIT in Medellín, Colombia, integrating native vegetation, stormwater management, and educational spaces, by CONNATURAL.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 21 of 22
Return of the Lost Gardens. The project restores a historic stream, celebrating water within the landscape. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Schools for Flood-Prone Areas

Flood-resilient school in Porto Alegre, Brazil, with elevated classrooms, open-air ground floors, and multipurpose rooftop terraces, combining local materials and passive strategies, by Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados and Sauermartins.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 2 of 22
Schools for Flood-Prone Areas. The school adapts to flood surges, remaining functional and resilient during extreme water events. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Sesc Parque Dom Pedro II

Cultural and civic center in São Paulo, Brazil, reclaiming a derelict site with terraced public facilities, passive cooling, and inclusive spaces, by UNA Arquitetos.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 19 of 22
Sesc Parque Dom Pedro II. The project integrates into the urban fabric, connecting community and culture. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Middle East & Africa

Brookside Secondary School

Educational campus in Asaba, Nigeria, combining locally made clay bricks, traditional vaulting and brickwork, and passive design strategies to enhance comfort, biodiversity, and community engagement, by Studio Contra.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 8 of 22
Brookside Secondary School. Low-temperature fired clay bricks define the front elevation, giving the school a grounded and distinctive presence. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Qalandiya: the Green Historic Maze

Revitalization of Qalandiya's historic village center in the Palestinian Territory, using traditional stone masonry, native materials, and passive strategies to create resilient, community-oriented public spaces, by Riwaq – Centre for Architectural Conservation.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 9 of 22
Qalandiya - the Green Historic Maze. Restored historic buildings are interwoven with native greenery, reconnecting the site to its cultural and ecological context. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Waldorf School

Experimental educational campus in Nairobi, Kenya, integrating modular classrooms, locally sourced materials, and passive strategies within a protected forest, by Urko Sánchez Architects.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 10 of 22
Waldorf School. The project integrates into its forest setting, blending the structures with the surrounding landscape. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Zando Central Market

Redeveloped civic market in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, using terracotta bricks, patterned façades, and rainwater-harvesting courtyards to improve safety, ventilation, and community engagement, by Think Tank Architecture.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 4 of 22
Zando Central Market. The facade integrates locally made bricks with traditional patterns, embedding cultural identity into the market’s architecture. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

North America

Buffalo Crossing Visitor Centre

Triangular mass-timber visitor center in Winnipeg, Canada, combining Passive House design, Indigenous collaboration, and ecological restoration to connect community and nature, by Stantec Architecture.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 11 of 22
Buffalo Crossing Visitor Centre. The project is designed at a human scale, welcoming visitors with warmth and accessibility. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Lawson Centre for Sustainability

Campus infill at Trinity College, Toronto, Canada, integrating mass timber, passive design, green roofs, and urban farming to enhance biodiversity, accessibility, and community engagement, by Mecanoo Architecten.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 12 of 22
Lawson Centre for Sustainability. A new courtyard unites heritage and innovation, with rooftop gardens fostering urban agriculture. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Moakley Park

Resilient waterfront park in Boston, USA, integrating coastal marsh restoration, stormwater management, and native plantings to enhance biodiversity and public access, by Stoss Landscape Urbanism.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 13 of 22
Moakley Park. The project transforms the waterfront into a flood-resilient, multi-functional urban landscape. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

Portland Intl. Main Terminal

Airport terminal expansion in Portland, USA, featuring mass-timber construction, passive daylighting, and biophilic design to reduce carbon impact and enhance passenger experience, by ZGF.

Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction Reveals 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards - Image 7 of 22
Portland Intl. Main Terminal. The project reimagines air travel through a structure with a mass timber roof, abundant natural light, and biophilic design. Image © Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction

