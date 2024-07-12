Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) has announced the International High-Rise Award 2024/25. Selected from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years, the nominated projects are located in 13 counties from 5 continents. In autumn, the five finalists will be announced, followed by the winner announcement scheduled for November 12, 2024. The main objective of the award is to highlight good practices in the ongoing trend of mixed-use high-rises.

With the increase in the construction of high-rises, special features such as the introduction of greenery in the design, unusual shapes, or the construction of clusters of towers, have become the new normal. DAM’s research this year also shows a growing eco-awareness, as the focus in high-rise construction is increasingly on the use of existing buildings. While the majority of tall buildings continue to be erected in China, followed by the USA, Australia, and Singapore have emerged as new hubs of high-rise architecture.

The International High-Rise Award is organized jointly by the City of Frankfurt/Main, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), and DekaBank. Its evaluation criteria include sustainability, external design, and internal use of space, taking into consideration the social and urban planning-related aspects of the projects. Further criteria include innovative engineering and cost-effectiveness. The competition evaluated buildings that measure at least 100 meters in height and were completed over the past two years.

Central Park Tower / New York, USA

Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture, Chicago, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 7 of 34
Central Park Tower / Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture. Image © Paul Clemence

611 West 56th Street / New York, USA

Álvaro Siza, Porto, Portugal

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 8 of 34
611 West 56th Street / Álvaro Siza. Image © João Morgado

Tours Duo / Paris, France

Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Paris, France

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 9 of 34
Tours Duo / : Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Paul Clemence

Capita Spring / Singapore

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 5 of 34
Capita Spring / BIG. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Iqon Residences / Quito, Ecuador

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 10 of 34
Iqon Residences / BIG. Image © BICUBIC

The Spiral / New York, USA

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 11 of 34
The Spiral / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

555 Collins Street / Melbourne, Australia

COX Architecture, Melbourne, Australia + Gensler, San Francisco, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 12 of 34
555 Collins Street / COX Architecture. Image © Trevor Mein, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Varso Tower / Warsaw, Poland

Foster + Partners, London, Great Britain

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 13 of 34
Varso Tower / Foster + Partners. Image © Aaron Hargreaves

Alberni / Vancouver, Canada

Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tokio, Japan

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 14 of 34
Alberni / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Graham Handford, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

320 Granville, Vancouver, Canada

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 15 of 34
320 Granville / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. Image © Ema Peter, KPF, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Atlantis The Royal Resort, Dubai, UAE

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 2 of 34
Atlantis The Royal Resort / KPF. Image © H.G. Esch

Citymark Tower, Shenzhen, China

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 18 of 34
Citymark Tower / KPF. Image © Justin Szeremeta, Kohn Pedersen Fox, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Shenzhen Women & Children's Center, Shenzhen, China

MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 17 of 34
Shenzhen Women & Children's Center / MVRDV. Image © Xia Zhi

The Valley, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 16 of 34
The Valley / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

One Za’abeel Tower, Dubai, UAE

Nikken Sekkei, Tokio, Japan

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 20 of 34
One Za’abeel Tower / Nikken Sekkei. Image Courtesy of One Za’abeel

Eagle + West, New York, USA

Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 19 of 34
Eagle + West / OMA. Image © Jason O'Rear

Hangzhou Prism, Hangzhou, China

Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 3 of 34
Hangzhou Prism / OMA. Image © Xia Zhi

Mori Tower, Tokio, Japan

Pelli Clarke & Partners, New Haven, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 4 of 34
Mori Tower / Pelli Clarke & Partners. Image © Jason O'Rear | Azabudai Hills

Bunker Tower, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Powerhouse Company, Rotterdam, Netherlands

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 23 of 34
Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company. Image © Sebastian van Damme, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Shenzhen Qianhai Telecommunication Center, Shenzhen, China

Schneider + Schumacher, Frankfurt/Main, Germany

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 25 of 34
Shenzhen Qianhai Telecommunication Centre by Schneider+Schumacher International GmbH. Image Courtesy of Schneider+Schumacher

Airside, Hongkong, China

Snøhetta, Oslo, Norway

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 22 of 34
Airside / Snøhetta. Image © Kevin Mak

Hangzhou Wangchao Center, Hangzhou, China

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 21 of 34
Hangzhou Wangchao Center / Skidmore Owings & Merrill. Image © Quingyan Zhu, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Karlatornet, Gothenborg, Sweden

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 24 of 34
Karlatornet / Skidmore Owings & Merrill. Image © Kaspar Dudzik, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

One and Two Manhattan West, New York, USA

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 27 of 34
One and Two Manhattan West / Skidmore Owings & Merrill. Image © Dave Burk

Nanjing Vertical Forest, Nanjing, China

Stefano Boeri Architetti, Mailand, Italy

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 26 of 34
Nanjing Vertical Forest / Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image © Ph.Qian Xirui, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

11 Hoyt, New York, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago, USA

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 28 of 34
11 Hoyt / Studio Gang. Image © Paul Clemence

The One, Vienna, Austria

Studio Vlay Streeruwitz, Vienna, Austria

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 31 of 34
The One / Studio Vlay Streeruwitz. Image © Bruno Klomfar, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore

WOHA, Singapore

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 30 of 34
Pan Pacific Orchard / WOHA. Image © Darren Soh

80 Ann Street-Heritage Lanes, Brisbane, Australia

Woods Bagot, Adelaide, Australia

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 29 of 34
80 Ann Street-Heritage Lanes / Woods Bagot. Image © Trevor Mein, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Tokio, Japan

Yuko Nagayama & Associates, Tokio, Japan

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 32 of 34
Tokyu Kabukicho Tower / Yuko Nagayama & Associates. Image © Daico Ano

The Henderson, Hongkong, China

Zaha Hadid Architects, London, Great Britain

International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects - Image 33 of 34
The Henderson / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Virgile Simon Bertrand, coutesy of International High-Rise Award

