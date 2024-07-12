International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects

Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) has announced the International High-Rise Award 2024/25. Selected from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years, the nominated projects are located in 13 counties from 5 continents. In autumn, the five finalists will be announced, followed by the winner announcement scheduled for November 12, 2024. The main objective of the award is to highlight good practices in the ongoing trend of mixed-use high-rises.
With the increase in the construction of high-rises, special features such as the introduction of greenery in the design, unusual shapes, or the construction of clusters of towers, have become the new normal. DAM’s research this year also shows a growing eco-awareness, as the focus in high-rise construction is increasingly on the use of existing buildings. While the majority of tall buildings continue to be erected in China, followed by the USA, Australia, and Singapore have emerged as new hubs of high-rise architecture.
The International High-Rise Award is organized jointly by the City of Frankfurt/Main, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), and DekaBank. Its evaluation criteria include sustainability, external design, and internal use of space, taking into consideration the social and urban planning-related aspects of the projects. Further criteria include innovative engineering and cost-effectiveness. The competition evaluated buildings that measure at least 100 meters in height and were completed over the past two years.
Central Park Tower / New York, USA
Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture, Chicago, USA
611 West 56th Street / New York, USA
Álvaro Siza, Porto, Portugal
Tours Duo / Paris, France
Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Paris, France
Capita Spring / Singapore
BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA
Iqon Residences / Quito, Ecuador
BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA
The Spiral / New York, USA
BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA
555 Collins Street / Melbourne, Australia
COX Architecture, Melbourne, Australia + Gensler, San Francisco, USA
Varso Tower / Warsaw, Poland
Foster + Partners, London, Great Britain
Alberni / Vancouver, Canada
Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tokio, Japan
320 Granville, Vancouver, Canada
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York, USA
Atlantis The Royal Resort, Dubai, UAE
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA
Citymark Tower, Shenzhen, China
Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA
Shenzhen Women & Children's Center, Shenzhen, China
MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands
The Valley, Amsterdam, Netherlands
MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands
One Za’abeel Tower, Dubai, UAE
Nikken Sekkei, Tokio, Japan
Eagle + West, New York, USA
Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Hangzhou Prism, Hangzhou, China
Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Mori Tower, Tokio, Japan
Pelli Clarke & Partners, New Haven, USA
Bunker Tower, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Powerhouse Company, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Shenzhen Qianhai Telecommunication Center, Shenzhen, China
Schneider + Schumacher, Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Airside, Hongkong, China
Snøhetta, Oslo, Norway
Hangzhou Wangchao Center, Hangzhou, China
Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA
Karlatornet, Gothenborg, Sweden
Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA
One and Two Manhattan West, New York, USA
Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA
Nanjing Vertical Forest, Nanjing, China
Stefano Boeri Architetti, Mailand, Italy
11 Hoyt, New York, USA
Studio Gang, Chicago, USA
The One, Vienna, Austria
Studio Vlay Streeruwitz, Vienna, Austria
Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore
WOHA, Singapore
80 Ann Street-Heritage Lanes, Brisbane, Australia
Woods Bagot, Adelaide, Australia
Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Tokio, Japan
Yuko Nagayama & Associates, Tokio, Japan
The Henderson, Hongkong, China
Zaha Hadid Architects, London, Great Britain