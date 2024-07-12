International High-Rise Award 2024/25: Discover the 31 Nominated Projects

Save this picture! The Spiral / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinițoiu

Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) has announced the International High-Rise Award 2024/25. Selected from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years, the nominated projects are located in 13 counties from 5 continents. In autumn, the five finalists will be announced, followed by the winner announcement scheduled for November 12, 2024. The main objective of the award is to highlight good practices in the ongoing trend of mixed-use high-rises.

With the increase in the construction of high-rises, special features such as the introduction of greenery in the design, unusual shapes, or the construction of clusters of towers, have become the new normal. DAM’s research this year also shows a growing eco-awareness, as the focus in high-rise construction is increasingly on the use of existing buildings. While the majority of tall buildings continue to be erected in China, followed by the USA, Australia, and Singapore have emerged as new hubs of high-rise architecture.

The International High-Rise Award is organized jointly by the City of Frankfurt/Main, Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), and DekaBank. Its evaluation criteria include sustainability, external design, and internal use of space, taking into consideration the social and urban planning-related aspects of the projects. Further criteria include innovative engineering and cost-effectiveness. The competition evaluated buildings that measure at least 100 meters in height and were completed over the past two years.

Central Park Tower / New York, USA

Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture, Chicago, USA

611 West 56th Street / New York, USA

Álvaro Siza, Porto, Portugal

Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Paris, France

Capita Spring / Singapore

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

Iqon Residences / Quito, Ecuador

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

The Spiral / New York, USA

BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York, USA

555 Collins Street / Melbourne, Australia

COX Architecture, Melbourne, Australia + Gensler, San Francisco, USA

Varso Tower / Warsaw, Poland

Foster + Partners, London, Great Britain

Alberni / Vancouver, Canada

Kengo Kuma & Associates, Tokio, Japan

320 Granville, Vancouver, Canada

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York, USA

Atlantis The Royal Resort, Dubai, UAE

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

Citymark Tower, Shenzhen, China

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands

The Valley, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MVRDV, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Nikken Sekkei, Tokio, Japan

Eagle + West, New York, USA

Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Hangzhou Prism, Hangzhou, China

Office for Metropolitan Architecture, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Mori Tower, Tokio, Japan

Pelli Clarke & Partners, New Haven, USA

Bunker Tower, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Powerhouse Company, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Shenzhen Qianhai Telecommunication Center, Shenzhen, China

Schneider + Schumacher, Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Airside, Hongkong, China

Snøhetta, Oslo, Norway

Hangzhou Wangchao Center, Hangzhou, China

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

Karlatornet, Gothenborg, Sweden

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

One and Two Manhattan West, New York, USA

Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Chicago, USA

Nanjing Vertical Forest, Nanjing, China

Stefano Boeri Architetti, Mailand, Italy

11 Hoyt, New York, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago, USA

The One, Vienna, Austria

Studio Vlay Streeruwitz, Vienna, Austria

Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore

WOHA, Singapore

80 Ann Street-Heritage Lanes, Brisbane, Australia

Woods Bagot, Adelaide, Australia

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower, Tokio, Japan

Yuko Nagayama & Associates, Tokio, Japan

The Henderson, Hongkong, China

Zaha Hadid Architects, London, Great Britain